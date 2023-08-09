ContentCanvas by DesignTech AI: ContentCanvas.com - New Generative AI and Automation Software Enables Marketers to Launch Their Campaigns in Minutes, Instead of Months

New platform lets users generate graphics, HTML templates, and videos from their existing content. Automatically matching your brand, without the need for professional designers or developers.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / ContentCanvas.com offers businesses a revolutionary way to generate graphics, HTML templates, and videos from their existing content. Users are able to launch their content in minutes, not months, through a seamless and efficient process.

ContentCanvas

Design automation software that enables graphics, HTML templates, and videos to be generated from your existing content.

Content production is plagued by slow, cumbersome processes involving numerous steps and stakeholders, resulting in extended timelines to get content to market. ContentCanvas is adding generative AI tools and automation workflows at every stage, significantly reducing time-to-market while maintaining quality.

"The automation features have significantly accelerated our time-to-market, enabling us to launch campaigns faster and gather leads more efficiently," said Joe Mischler from AiPi Solutions. "ContentCanvas is a game-changer for businesses looking to stay ahead in the digital landscape."

Key Features of ContentCanvas:

No Risk 14-Day Free Trial - No Credit Card Required: Businesses can explore the potential of ContentCanvas risk-free with a complimentary 14-day trial, providing access to all features without financial commitment.

AI-Powered Content Extraction: ContentCanvas extracts the total value of your content by leveraging AI-powered workflows. Upload files or pull content directly from your website to discover all relevant text, images, and styling. The platform even offers AI-generated summaries and ad copy suggestions to enhance productivity.

Automated Asset Production: With ContentCanvas, editing and producing marketing assets in any format becomes effortless. The AI understands your content and provides copy and layouts for ads, social posts, email templates, landing pages, and more. The platform features powerful automated asset production, full-featured graphics, HTML, and video editors, with innovations and automation at every step.

"Our mission at ContentCanvas.com is to empower marketing professionals and business owners to unlock the full potential of their content," said Pete Gosling, the founder of ContentCanvas. "Our AI-driven workflows simplify asset creation, speed up time-to-market, and equip businesses with engaging materials for their marketing campaigns."

Start your 14-day free trial with ContentCanvas.com and experience the difference it can make for your business.

Try the interactive demo to learn more, or visit ContentCanvas.com.

Contact Information:

Peter Gosling

Principal

pete@goslingmedia.com

914-330-2930

SOURCE: ContentCanvas.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/773139/ContentCanvascom--New-Generative-AI-and-Automation-Software-Enables-Marketers-to-Launch-Their-Campaigns-in-Minutes-Instead-of-Months