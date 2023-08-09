Credee Corporation: Credee Opens Door To Smart Financing, Introduces A New Payment Plan With Deferred Interest

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Credee, a healthcare payment plan software solution introduces doctors in the US with an opportunity to offer patients a reliable financing option. The software will enable practices to make and customize payment plans-allowing patients to pay for their treatment in monthly recurring amounts.

The new payment plan with 'Deferred Interest' aims at supporting healthcare providers in the United States. It allows patients to incur healthcare costs without accruing any interest for the initial three months, provided they make timely payments to their healthcare providers.

By offering software as a service, Credee allows health professionals to reduce costs and provide care to patients who genuinely need financial help in treating a medical condition. Healthcare providers will also experience the benefits of offering flexible options, which, in turn, are proven to attract new patients and deliver a high conversion rate.

Credee is making its financing options more widely accessible by offering easy integrations. This means healthcare providers can seamlessly integrate their websites with Credee, offering ease of use and accessibility.

"Monetary transactions between healthcare providers and patients are largely associated with inconvenience and delays. Many doctors either send payment invoices by physical mail or use plans that make it difficult to get paid on time. On the contrary, patients these days prefer automated and electronic payment options. So, it becomes imperative to use technology that offers convenience and feasibility, said Peter Nguyen, CIO of Credee."

"Based on observations, practices that offer financing options to patients have more streamlined processes. Practices overall see improvement making it easier for them to collect and record invoices. Thus reducing time spent on managing and going back and forth with payments, added Richard, Manager at Credee."



As of June 2023, Credee has helped various healthcare industry leaders to cover close to $50,000,000 in lost revenue. The Credee app is currently available for both Android and Apple users in the US. Additionally, the Credee team recently participated in the dentistry's most anticipated CDA event , organized at the Anaheim Convention Center from May 18-20. The Credee team introduced the software to thousands of doctors present on May 20, 2023.

What started as a simple payment option platform soon became a leading choice among healthcare industries. Credee is an automated payment plan software that uses the latest technology to help businesses provide their patients with unlimited opportunities while resolving the challenges patients face - making products and services easily accessible and affordable.

Our exclusive features - CredeeFi, SimpleeFi, Protected Payments, Web Connect, and API Hub have enabled thousands of healthcare professionals from multiple medical streams to offer care to more patients than ever.

