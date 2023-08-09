DJ Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (5HGG) Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Aug-2023 / 14:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 08/08/2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.2990 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 90000 CODE: 5HGG =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000X44UYY8 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 5HGG Sequence No.: 263552 EQS News ID: 1699897 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 09, 2023 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)