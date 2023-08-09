Anzeige
WKN: A2PREX | ISIN: US00901B1052 | Ticker-Symbol: HXB2
Tradegate
08.08.23
14:18 Uhr
0,540 Euro
+0,010
+1,89 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AIM IMMUNOTECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIM IMMUNOTECH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5400,55516:29
0,5400,54515:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.08.2023 | 15:10
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.: AIM ImmunoTech to Discuss Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 15, 2023, and Host Conference Call and Webcast

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 09, 2023to discuss the Company's Q2 2023 operational and financial results on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM ET.

The call will be hosted by members of AIM's leadership team, Thomas K. Equels, Chief Executive Officer and Christopher McAleer, PhD, Scientific Officer. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialingwill be accessible on the Eventspage of the Investorssection of the Company's website, aimimmuno.com, and will be archived for 90 days following the live event.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company's lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen®and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.


