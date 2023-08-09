

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, The Brink's Co. (BCO) maintained its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.



For fiscal 2023, the company still projects earnings from continuing operations attributable to Brink's in the range of $6.45 to $7.15 per share on revenues between $4.80 billion and $4.95 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.80 per share on revenues of $4.91 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the second quarter, net income attributable to the company edged up to $32 million or $0.68 per share from $35 million or $0.73 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net income was $1.18 per share, compared to $1.34 per share last year.



Revenue for the quarter grew 7 percent to $1.22 billion from $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year. Organic revenues increased 8 percent.



The Street was looking for earnings of $1.33 per share on revenues of $1.21 billion for the quarter.



