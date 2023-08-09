SideChannel Reports Quarterly Revenue Growth of 37%

Financial results conference call on Wednesday, August 9 @ 4:30 p.m. EST

WORCESTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / SideChannel, Inc. (OTCQB:SDCH) ("SideChannel"), a leading provider of cybersecurity services and technology to emerging and middle market companies, today announced its financial results for the three months and nine months ended June 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenue of $1.8 million; up 37.1% versus the third quarter of 2022

Sequential quarter growth of $133,000 or 8.2%

Gross margin of 49.9% versus 45.6% for the second quarter of 2023 and 44.0% in the third quarter of 2022

Net loss of $0.7 million or less than $0.01 per share (includes $214,000 in non-recurring, non-cash business combination related expense)

Trailing twelve-month revenue reaches $6.1 million as of June 30, 2023

Revenue retention was 70.8% for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023

Cash of $1.4 million as of June 30, 2023; cash used in operations during the quarter of $432,000

Operating expenses were flat sequentially from the second quarter of 2023; however, operating expenses decreased $241,000 compared to the second quarter of 2023 excluding the non-recurring, non-cash business combination related expense

Management Comments

Commenting on the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2023, Brian Haugli, President and Chief Executive Officer of SideChannel said, "our team continues to successfully execute our strategy, and I am pleased to see that reflected in our income statement - revenue growth, gross margin increases, and decreased operating expenses. We continue adapting our service offering to reflect the evolving needs of our clients, and the growing capabilities of our cybersecurity professionals."

"Like most companies, we are paying more attention to the risks and opportunities that the current macro-economic uncertainties present SideChannel and our clients. The Begin, Balance, and Beyond plans offered through SideChannel Complete, address the needs of companies across a range of risk management maturity levels as well as differing client budgets for cybersecurity risk mitigation. Since the announcement on June 27, we have increased communication about SideChannel Complete options available to the emerging and mid-market companies that we have designed these options to serve," said Haugli.

Financial Outlook for Fiscal 2023

The Company reiterates its financial outlook expected for fiscal year 2023 as follows:

Revenue ranging from $6.3 million to $6.5 million

Gross margin ranging from 50.0% to 52.0%

Operating losses to be lower in the second half of the year compared to the first half

Conference Call Information

CALL INFORMATION

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 4:30 pm EDT

Dial In: Toll Free: 877-545-0523

International: 973-528-0016

Participant Access Code: 157177

A webcast of the call will also be available: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2071/48675

The call will include management remarks and a Q&A session comprised of live questions and questions submitted in advance to ir@sidechannel.com no later than 4:00 pm Eastern Time on Monday. The conference call host will provide participants with instructions for joining the queue to asks questions at the conclusion of management remarks.

Third Quarter 2023 Review

The third quarter Form 10-Q is accessible in its entirety at https://investors.sidechannel.com/sec-filings .

Change Change 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 $ % 3/31/2023 $ % Revenue $ 1,750 $ 1,276 $ 474 37.1% $ 1,617 $ 133 8.2% Gross profit 874 562 312 55.5% 737 137 18.6% Gross margin 49.9 % 44.0 % 45.6 % Operating expenses 1,354 457 897 196.3 % 1,595 (241 ) -15.1 % Business Combination related costs 214 - 214 - 214 Operating income (loss) (694 ) 105 (799 ) (858 ) 164 Net loss (679 ) (88 ) (591 ) (856 ) 177 Net income (loss) per common share $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 189,435,933 62,016,618 148,928,663

As of As of June 30, September 30, 2023 2022 Cash $ 1,446 $ 3,030 Current Assets 2,662 4,142 Current Liabilities 1,121 1,161

About SideChannel

SideChannel, founded in 2019, creates top-tier cybersecurity programs and services for emerging and mid-market companies to help protect their assets. SideChannel employs a combination of skilled and experienced talent, technology tools, and production-tested processes to offer a complete program. SideChannel also offers Enclave; a network microsegmentation solution that simplifies securing a network in a zero-trust model. Learn more at sidechannel.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

