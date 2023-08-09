CrowdRiff Unveils New Brand Campaign 'Showcase it,' Spotlights Four Destinations Scaling Their Digital Marketing Efforts

Company also introduces a revamped identity that reflects the company's continued commitment to transforming how destination marketers source, share, and scale authentic content.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Today, CrowdRiff, the all-in-one visual marketing platform for DMOs, unveils its brand refresh and accompanying campaign, "Showcase it." This non-scripted campaign explores how four destinations use CrowdRiff's visual content solutions to scale their marketing efforts.

CrowdRiff Brand Launch

CrowdRiff offers more than UGC solutions.

"Our brand campaign encapsulates a new vision for CrowdRiff. We're now enabling destination marketers to source, share, and scale authentic visuals that power their strategies and attract audiences on a global scale with multiple solutions," said Dan Holowack, CrowdRiff's CEO and co-founder. "Our Creators and UGC solutions, in harmony with DAM and Studio, provide an all-in-one visual marketing platform for destination marketers. It offers the power to showcase their destinations in a truly compelling and authentic way," emphasized the CEO.

CrowdRiff's newest solution, CrowdRiff Creators, connects DMOs to local creators in their destination, fostering a community of content producers who provide unique, location-specific content. This offers destination marketers an endless supply of original short-form videos and photos that showcase their destinations from an authentic point of view.

CrowdRiff's "Showcase it" campaign will be strategically placed across various social media platforms and a series of engaging short-form video ad spots. By spotlighting four unique DMOs, the campaign takes viewers behind the scenes of each destination's visual marketing strategy, illustrating how other destination marketers can scale their marketing operations with CrowdRiff solutions.

CrowdRiff is also embracing a new look in its brand refresh. While preserving the core of the original CrowdRiff brand, the revamped identity reflects the company's continued commitment to transforming how destination marketers source, share, and scale authentic content. The updated visual elements encompass a wider range of colors, an innovative typographic system, and a focus on motion graphics. This new visual identity proudly honors the creative spirit of the destination marketing community.

The brand refresh underscores CrowdRiff's dedication to making destination marketing more effective, user-friendly, and visually stunning than ever before. To learn more about CrowdRiff's "Showcase it" campaign and brand evolution, click here.

About CrowdRiff

CrowdRiff is an all-in-one visual marketing platform that empowers destination marketers to source, share, and scale original content that connects with today's travelers. With tools for original short-form video, user-generated content discovery, digital asset management, and more, CrowdRiff is how busy DMOs showcase their destinations to stand out across channels. For more information, visit www.crowdriff.com.

