Osceola Gold Inc.: Osceola Gold Announces Commencement of Operations, and Organizational Update

STEUBENVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Osceola Gold, Inc., "OSCI", (OTC PINK:OSCI),is excited to announce that it is now fully operational and is scheduled to commence full-scale production and mining activities in late August.

Over the past year, Osceola Gold experienced several challenges, including supply chain issues and the withdrawal of a major funding partner. As a result of these obstacles, the company has undergone a strategic shift in its direction. Due to privacy policy, certain specific details cannot be disclosed at this time.

Management apologetically wants to let investors know that despite the challenges faced, the Osceola Gold team has been diligently working behind the scenes to overcome these hurdles. The company has successfully formed strategic partnerships and alliances, allowing it to move forward and secure qualified private funding. Additionally, the necessary equipment for the mining operations has been arriving on a daily basis, further indicating the progress being made.

Additionally, Osceola Gold regrets to announce that Tom More, a valued member of the company, has resigned in good standing. The company extends its best wishes to Mr. More and his family for their future endeavors. Osceola Gold is actively conducting a search for a suitable replacement who can effectively prioritize the organization's interests.

As part of its commitment to transparency, Osceola Gold is in the process of organizing its financials for comprehensive reporting. The company is actively working to regain its pink current status and will continue providing updates throughout this restructuring period.

Clients and stakeholders can expect a revised geologist targeting report, an updated company roadmap, and continuous updates on the company's progress and daily operations. This reflects Osceola Gold's dedication to transparency and accountability.

Furthermore, Osceola Gold is excited to announce the launch of its new website toward the end of this month, and enhanced communication through various social media channels. These platforms are being set up to provide live updates, and foster engagement with clients, stakeholders, and the general public. This marks a new era for Osceola Gold and symbolizes its commitment to a prosperous golden future.

