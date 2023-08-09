Stock Day Media: MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Discusses Potential of Revolutionary THC Analog Drug, MIRA1a, with The Stock Day Podcast

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(Nasdaq:MIRA) ("the Company"), a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company developing a Novel synthetic THC analog. CEO of the Company, Erez Aminov, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis following the company's NASDAQ IPO.

The company's lead drug candidate, MIRA1a, is being developed to treat anxiety and cognitive decline in the elderly and chronic pain without impurities and the negative side effects associated with cannabis plant extracts, Aminov said. "MIRA1a is a major pipeline drug, a groundbreaking new molecular entity patented worldwide," he shared, noting it was designed to be the first unscheduled THC analog to address anxiety, chronic pain, and cognitive impairment without THC impurities and side effects.

"We have shown that we don't only treat anxiety, chronic pain, and cognitive impairment through preclinical trials, but we've also shown that we enhance cognition…in animal models," said Aminov.

Asked by Davis what prompted a Nasdaq listing, Aminov said: "we have a unique position in the market that sets us apart from traditional startups. What we're doing is going to be very welcome by the medical community. There is a growing interest in alternative prescription medicine that is safer and more effective than what is currently available."

Asked by Davis what market MIRA is competing in, Aminov said "we are going after two markets, which both have very large addressable market sizes. Our first opportunity is going to be in the cannabis market," he explained, before elaborating on the unique benefits of the Company's MIRA1a drug compared to traditional legal cannabis options. "The second side of the market is tremendous," said Aminov, noting the size of the Neuropathic market, especially with regards to the anxiety medication market.

The conversation highlighted the Company's dedicated and experienced team, including Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Adam Kaplin, former Director of the Johns Hopkins Ketamine Clinic. "Dr. Kaplin has been instrumental in moving this research forward," he added, before elaborating on the Company's additional Board and Advisory members. "We really surrounded ourselves with experts in the field and individuals who know how to get a drug approved."

"What is next for MIRA Pharmaceuticals?", asked Davis. "We are currently in the toxicology stage and plan on completing this work in 2024," shared Aminov. "At that point, the plan is to apply for a new drug application," he explained. "We are trying to fill an unmet need for elderly patients who are showing early signs of dementia," said Aminov. "Memory loss often causes anxiety," he added. "After our IND application, we will apply for a Phase 1/2 combined trials," said Aminov. "We plan on getting all of this done by late 2024 early 2025, at which point our strategy is to have a strategic partnership or a successful exit."

To close the interview, Aminov encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to bring their revolutionary MIRA1a drug to market.

