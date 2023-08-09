The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 09
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 08 August 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 08 August 2023 88.53p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 86.68p per ordinary share
09 August 2023
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45