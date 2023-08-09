Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 09
[09.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.08.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|15,220,011.00
|USD
|0
|95,130,201.05
|6.2503
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.08.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|5,634,930.00
|EUR
|0
|32,103,589.50
|5.6972
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.08.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|4,787,781.00
|GBP
|0
|40,358,441.06
|8.4295
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.08.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,617,976.00
|GBP
|0
|12,749,522.26
|7.8799
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.08.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|425,510.00
|SEK
|0
|43,947,219.69
|103.2813