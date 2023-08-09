The "2023 Mobile Plan and Pricing Dataset Germany Q2 2023" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This invaluable resource presents a comprehensive overview of Germany's dynamic mobile telecommunications marketplace, offering detailed plan and pricing information for the second quarter of 2023.

The 2023 Mobile Plan and Pricing Dataset Germany provides unparalleled insights into the offerings of leading mobile network operators across the country. With over 80% market coverage in terms of subscribers, this authoritative dataset equips businesses, market analysts, and telecommunications providers with essential tools and intelligence needed to succeed in the rapidly evolving telecom landscape.

Containing a wealth of information, the dataset covers various plan features, pricing structures, data allowances, voice and messaging options, as well as special promotions and add-on services offered by major mobile network operators in Germany. Operators featured in this dataset include Aldi, Blau, Congstar, Freenet, Klarmobil, O2, Otelo, Telekom, Vodafone, and 1und1.

Key metrics included in the database encompass prepaid/postpaid classification, prices (monthly and activation), promotional details, validity periods (for prepaid), contract terms (for postpaid), minutes for on-network, all-network, and international calls, SMS counts for on-network and all-network messaging, and various data categories such as core data, bonus data, and zero-rated apps, along with 5G/LTE information.

Key Metrics in Database Include:

Prepaid/Postpaid

Prices Monthly Activation Promotional

Validity Period (prepaid)

Contract Term (postpaid)

Minutes On-Network All-Network International

SMS

On-Network

All-Network

Data Core Data Bonus Data Zero-Rated Apps

5G/LTE

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f08tka

