Raleigh Music Publishing LLC: Raleigh Music to Publish the Songs of Iconic Motown Producer Frank Wilson

The Frank Wilson song catalog includes numerous Motown Hits

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Raleigh Music Publishing is thrilled to announce the signing of the iconic Frank Wilson catalog, comprising some of the most influential and timeless compositions from the Motown era.

Frank Wilson

Frank Edward Wilson (Dec. 5, 1940 - Sept. 27, 2012) was born in Houston, Texas. At the request of Berry Gordy, he opened up Motown's offices in Los Angeles in 1965 and relocated to Detroit in 1966. While in Detroit, Wilson wrote and produced songs for Brenda Holloway, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross & the Supremes, Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, The Four Tops, the Temptations, The Jackson 5, Eddie Kendricks, Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, Ike & Tina Turner and more.

Wilson's song catalog includes iconic Motown classics such as "You've Made Me so Very Happy" originally recorded by Brenda Holloway and subsequently covered by Blood Sweat and Tears, cult sensation "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)" recently covered by Bruce Springsteen on his "Only the Strong Survive" Album, Diana Ross hit "Love Child", "I Found Something" by Marvin Gaye, "Castles in the Sand" by Stevie Wonder, "Up the Ladder to the Roof" by the Supremes and "Still Water (Love/Peace)" by The Four Tops.

"We are truly privileged to welcome the Frank Wilson catalog into the Raleigh Music Publishing family", said Steven Storch, Co-President of Raleigh Music Publishing. "Frank Wilson's contributions to the music industry are immeasurable, and his songs continue to resonate with audiences worldwide."

Peter Raleigh, Co-President of Raleigh Music, added, "This signing aligns perfectly with our vision to nurture and safeguard exceptional music legacies, ensuring that these masterpieces continue to inspire and delight future generations."

Global music publisher Raleigh Music Group, headquartered in Times Square, NYC, with offices in Los Angeles and Miami, was founded in 2016 by longtime music execs Peter Raleigh and Steven Storch. The company is renowned for its commitment to artist development and strong relationships with songwriters and composers. Raleigh Music represents the iconic catalogs of Elvis Presley, George Gershwin, Jr. Walker, Lee Morris, Anthony Newley, Bo Diddley, Brenda Holloway, Lords of the Underground, Willy Deville, Mutiny, and Muhammad Ali. The company also publishes a select roster of contemporary artists, composers, and producers, including Randy Edelman, The Womack Sisters, Justin Jesso, Conkarah Suriel Hess, Shawn James, Tarro, Is0kenny, Anthony Russo, Croosh, OBN Jay, Jack Larsen, Victor Internet, Fran Vasilic and Drumming Bird.

