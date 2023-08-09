Certificate Authority Market worth $282 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Increased security precautions, evolving certificate types (IoT, quantum-resistant), integration with automation and DevOps, potential blockchain-based identity solutions, adapting to shifting regulations, and improving user experience are likely to be key components of the Certificate Authority (CA) market's future. Other significant variables influencing the CA landscape include collaborations, artificial intelligence, global expansion, and environmental concerns.

The global Certificate Authority Market size is projected to grow from USD 167 million in 2023 to USD 282 million by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Rise in instances of HTTPS phishing attacks drives the growth of the Certificate Authority Market. Moreover, lack of awareness among organizations about the importance of SSL certificates may hinder market growth.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2017-2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023-2028 Forecast units Value (USD Million) Segments Covered offering, SSL certification validation type, organization size, verticals, and regions Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Major vendors in the global Certificate Authority Market include Sectigo (US), Digicert (US), GlobalSign (Belgium), GoDaddy (US), IdenTrust (US), Entrust (US), Certum (Poland), Actalis (Italy), Lets Encrypt (US), SSL.Com (US), E-Tugra (Turkey), WISekey (Switzerland), Trustwave (US), SwissSign (Switzerland), TWCA (China), Buypass (Norway), Camerfirma (Spain) and many more.

Based on offerings, the services segment is expected to grow at higher CAGR during the forecasted period.

Certificate authority services are the support offered by vendors to assist their customers with the efficient use and operation of certificates. These services include support services, implementation and integration services, and managed PKI services. Moreover, these services offer guidelines on the use of certificates and help embed best practices in organizations. Services associated with certificate authorities contribute to enhanced user experience by providing secure and seamless digital interactions. SSL/TLS certificates, for example, display padlock icons or green address bars in web browsers, indicating a secure connection, which instills trust in users and encourages them to engage with online services.

Technological advancements, such as quantum computing and blockchain, present new challenges and opportunities in the field of digital security. Certificate authorities are evolving their services to address these emerging technologies, including developing quantum-resistant encryption algorithms and providing blockchain-based certificate management solutions.

By SSL certificate validation type, the domain validation segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Domain validation offers organizations an economical, quick, and easy-to-implement option for securing their websites. Domain validated, and fully automated validation type enables users to start protecting their eCommerce, logins, webmail, blog visitors, and more within a few minutes. It is one of the fastest and most affordable ways to activate SSL protection for the website. Various industry standards and best practices, such as those set by the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) or the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), require the use of SSL/TLS certificates for secure data transmission. In such cases domain validation certificates help organizations meet these compliance requirements in a cost-effective manner.

By region, Asia Pacific is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Certificate Authority Market, with promising growth opportunities in China, Japan, India, and other developing countries. The large enterprises and SMEs in the region realize the significance of data security and are receptive to adopting dedicated certificate authority solutions to protect their critical and sensitive business data from commercial espionage, cyber threats, and misuse of data for monetary gains.

Enhancements in the industries which handle critical data like government, BFSI and healthcare infrastructure have increased the demand for certificate authority solutions in this region. Due to the rise in internet users and the frequency of cyberattacks, several Asia Pacific nations are putting on large public awareness campaigns and programs on cybersecurity. Due to their capacity to increase online security, these initiatives are driving the need for identity certificates or digital signatures. As a result, the market for certificate authorities in the Asia Pacific region is expanding.

Top Key Companies in Certificate Authority Market:

Sectigo (US), Digicert (US), GlobalSign (Belgium), GoDaddy (US), IdenTrust (US), Entrust (US), Certum (Poland), Actalis (Italy), Lets Encrypt (US), SSL.Com (US), E-Tugra (Turkey), WISekey (Switzerland), Trustwave (US), SwissSign (Switzerland), TWCA (China), Buypass (Norway), Camerfirma (Spain), Harica Greece), Certigna (France), NETLOCK (Hungary), TURKTRUST (Turkey), certSIGN (Romania), Disig (Slovakia), Network Solutions (US), OneSpan (US) are the key players and other players in the Certificate Authority Market.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, DigiCert launched Trust Lifecycle Manager. The solution unifies CA-agnostic certificate management, private PKI services, and public trust issuance for seamless digital trust infrastructure.

In March 2023, GlobalSign announced the successful establishment of a technology partnership with essendi it. The partnership will integrate essendi xc with GlobalSign's certificate platform, Atlas.

In May 2022, IdenTrust issued new Subordinate CA (SubCA), "IGC Device CA 2" to remain compliant with all Federal Public Key Infrastructure Policy Authority (FPKIPA) requirements. It will replace the current "IGC Device CA 1" SubCA.

In February 2022, Sectigo announced accessibility updates to its flagship product Sectigo Certificate Manager (SCM) that meet global compliance guidelines. SCM's new artificial intelligence automatic accessibility solution through Equal Web improves the user experience.

In November 2021, Sectigo partnered with Infinite Rangers. Infinite Ranges is one of the leading experts in public key infrastructure (PKI), encryption, and identity and access management. It offers DevSecOps consulting services. Infinite Ranges provided Sectigo professional services in the United States through this collaboration.

Certificate Authority Market Advantages:

A dependable and centralised source for confirming the legitimacy of digital entities is provided by CAs. CAs assist in preventing numerous security concerns, including man-in-the-middle attacks, phishing, and data breaches by providing certificates and authenticating the identities of websites and servers.

Data exchanged between users and servers can be encrypted thanks to digital certificates issued by CAs. By ensuring that sensitive data is kept private and secure while in transit, this encryption shields users against data interception and eavesdropping.

By confirming the legitimacy of organisations' and entities' identities, CAs build trust in the online world. Users can be sure that a website is authentic and reliable when they see a valid SSL/TLS certificate.

For e-commerce websites and online platforms, the availability of genuine certificates from reputable CAs is essential. Customers' confidence in completing online purchases and transactions is increased by these certifications, which reassure them that their financial and personal information is being delivered safely.

Regulatory requirements dictate the usage of SSL/TLS certificates and secure communications across a wide range of enterprises and sectors. Organisations can avoid fines and legal problems by adhering to these compliance standards with the aid of CAs.

Search engines and major web browsers accept certificates from well-known CAs. Your website will be accessible and visible to a larger audience without issues or security alerts if it has a certificate from a trustworthy CA.

Users may tell that your company appreciates their security and privacy by seeing a legitimate SSL/TLS certificate displayed. This can boost the reputation of your company and increase client loyalty.

A single certificate can be used to secure several subdomains or domains thanks to CA solutions like multi-domain and wildcard certificates. This lowers costs and streamlines credential management.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the Certificate Authority Market, by offering (certificate types and services), SSL certificate validation types, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the market's growth.

To analyze opportunities in the market and provide the competitive landscape of the market.

To forecast the market size of segments with respect to five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies.

To analyze competitive developments, such as mergers & acquisitions, product enhancements, and research and development (R&D) activities, in the market.

To analyze the impact of recession on the growth of the market

