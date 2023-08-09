Warehouse Anywhere Embarks on a New Journey with a Strategic Spin-Off and Dynamic Partnership Group

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Warehouse Anywhere - Following the recent strategic merger of Life Storage (LSI) and Extra Space Self Storage (EXR), Warehouse Anywhere (WA), an industry leading tech-enabled third-party logistics company and previously a wholly owned subsidiary of Life Storage, will now operate as a separate entity after being acquired by Western New York-based Anthony Habib, Eddie Killeen, and Chairman of Supply Side Group (SSG), Ansir Junaid of Cleveland, Ohio.

Poised at the helm of change, the formidable senior leadership team at Warehouse Anywhere is spearheading a revolution in the logistics industry. Emboldened by a steadfast commitment to fostering innovation and driving unprecedented growth, this team brings together industry veterans, including Mr. Habib, who has led WA with visionary insight for the past 16 months. Alongside him stand Mr. Killeen, former COO of Life Storage Inc., and Mr. Ciemcioch, former President and Head of Business Development. Completing this dynamic leadership team is Mr. Junaid, who will contribute his profound knowledge, strategic acumen and proficiency in his roles as Principal and Senior Advisor. Together, they form an indomitable alliance dedicated to revolutionizing the landscape of logistics.

Warehouse Anywhere specializes in providing end-to-end supply chain solutions, including distribution, forward stocking locations, commercial self-storage asset management, SAAS final mile, and consignment offerings. Its agile and scalable logistics services cater to businesses of all sizes, offering a seamless and efficient experience for customers.

"We are thrilled to continue providing unique logistics solutions to our current customer base and now have the exciting opportunity to grow the business both domestically and internationally," says Mr. Ciemcioch, expressing the team's enthusiasm. The company is committed to nurturing existing verticals while actively forging new relationships in emerging markets. Additionally, WA aims to expand its SAAS model, extending efficient and sustainable logistics solutions to markets beyond the United States.

Mr. Habib commented "We are incredibly proud to lead Warehouse Anywhere as an independent entity. The decision to spin off from Life Storage was driven by our shared vision for the future and the belief that Warehouse Anywhere would thrive as a stand-alone company. We're excited to embrace new opportunities and continue to deliver exceptional logistics solutions to our clients."

Mr. Killeen, former COO of Life Storage, Inc., reflected on the spin-off and remarked, "As we embark on this new chapter for Warehouse Anywhere, I look back on our time as part of Life Storage Inc. with deep appreciation for the legacy we leave behind. The spin-off allows us to build on the strong foundation we've laid and focus on the growth and future success of the company. Warehouse Anywhere's commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and excellence aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of logistics services."

Chairman of Supply Side Group, Mr. Junaid stated, "The spin-off represents a pivotal moment for the company, and I am honored to be part of this transformative journey. Together with the leadership team, we are poised to drive the business forward and redefine industry standards. I look forward to contributing my expertise and resources to lead Warehouse Anywhere's growth and success in the ever-evolving logistics landscape into new verticals across global markets."

Warehouse Anywhere will maintain its strategic headquarters in Buffalo, NY, while its expansive 80,000 square foot distribution center will continue to operate from Columbus, Ohio.

The successful announcement marks a new chapter for Warehouse Anywhere, empowering the team to forge ahead in providing innovative logistics solutions while embracing growth opportunities both domestically and abroad.

About Warehouse Anywhere:

Warehouse Anywhere (WA) is a tech-enabled third-party logistics company providing comprehensive end-to-end supply chain solutions. Specializing in distribution, forward stocking locations, commercial self-storage asset management, SAAS final mile, and consignment offerings, WA delivers efficient and agile logistics services for businesses worldwide. ©2023 Warehouse Anywhere.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Synergy Consulting

kelly@synergyconsulting.com

SOURCE: Warehouse Anywhere

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771553/Warehouse-Anywhere-Embarks-on-a-New-Journey-with-a-Strategic-Spin-Off-and-Dynamic-Partnership-Group