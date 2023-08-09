The Home Depot: Washington Hero's Home Makeover: Team Depot and Semper Fi Join Forces To Honor Veteran

Originally published on Built From Scratch

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / During his third combat tour with the United States Air Force in May 2011, Technical Sergeant Dan Fye was severely injured by an improvised explosive device (IED). He sustained major damage to his lower limbs. After numerous surgeries and three years of physical therapy, Dan now wears a prosthesis on his left leg and a brace on his right leg for mobility.

Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, recently came together with Semper Fi & America's Fund to celebrate and acknowledge this local hero at his home in Washington state. They upgraded Dan's outdoor space by installing fencing and pavers. They also assembled a patio furniture set, built raised flower beds and laid fresh mulch. Finally, the team assembled a gazebo, a chicken coop and a storage shed. Inside the shed was a surprise for Dan and his family: a new Traeger grill, tools and lawn equipment.

These days, Dan enjoys spending time with his family at home. He works on cars and dreams of opening a gym where he can help others with physical challenges learn weightlifting. Dan also serves his community as a firefighter and ER tech.

Giving back to veterans is personal to The Home Depot as more than 35,000 of the company's associates are veterans or military spouses. Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has invested more than $475 million in veteran causes and improved more than 55,000 veteran homes and facilities, ensuring more of our nation's heroes have a safe, comfortable place to call home that fits their individual needs. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025.?

To learn more about our?veteran?initiatives, visit?HomeDepotFoundation.org.

