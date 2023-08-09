Der Handel von folgendem Instrument wird mit Ablauf des heutigen Handelstages bis auf Weiteres ausgesetzt:
ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME
US2536511031 DIEBOLD NIXDORF DL 1,25
Trading in the following instrument will be suspended at the end of todays trading until further notice:
ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME
US2536511031 DIEBOLD NIXDORF DL 1,25
ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME
US2536511031 DIEBOLD NIXDORF DL 1,25
Trading in the following instrument will be suspended at the end of todays trading until further notice:
ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME
US2536511031 DIEBOLD NIXDORF DL 1,25