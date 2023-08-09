Der Handel von folgendem Instrument wird mit Ablauf des heutigen Handelstages bis auf Weiteres ausgesetzt:

ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME

US2536511031 DIEBOLD NIXDORF DL 1,25

Trading in the following instrument will be suspended at the end of todays trading until further notice:

ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME

US2536511031 DIEBOLD NIXDORF DL 1,25

