21st Century Health Care Consultants Appoints Thomas Rose as New CEO and President

BRADENTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / 21st Century Health Care Consultants, a leading provider of home care consulting services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Rose as the company's new Chief Executive Officer and President. Thomas Rose brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise, making him an invaluable addition to the executive team.

Thomas Rose is a highly accomplished professional with an impressive track record of leadership and strategic vision. With over two decades of experience, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to drive growth and innovation in various organizations. His strong leadership skills and commitment to excellence align perfectly with 21st Century Health Care Consultants' mission to revolutionize the delivery of healthcare services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Thomas Rose as our new CEO and President," said John Dapello, Chairman of the Board at 21st Century Health Care Consultants. "His deep understanding of the industry, coupled with his proven ability to lead and inspire teams, will undoubtedly elevate our company to new heights."

In his previous roles, Thomas Rose has successfully steered organizations through complex challenges, driving them toward success and sustainable growth. His expertise in strategic planning, market analysis, and operational efficiency will be instrumental in strengthening 21st Century Health Care Consultants' market position and expanding its service offerings.

"I am honored to join 21st Century Health Care Consultants as its CEO and President," said Thomas Rose. "I firmly believe in the organization's commitment to excellence and its dedication to providing high-quality home care agency start-up solutions to our clients. I look forward to working with the talented team here and leading the company towards even greater achievements."

As the new CEO and President, Thomas Rose will be responsible for guiding the company's overall direction and strategy, fostering innovation, and ensuring the delivery of exceptional services to clients nationwide.

About 21st Century Health Care Consultants:

21st Century Health Care Consultants is a leading healthcare consulting firm dedicated to helping home care agencies improve their operational efficiency, compliance, and overall performance. With a team of seasoned experts and a client-centric approach, the company has earned a stellar reputation for delivering top-notch services to home care agencies across the country.

For more information about 21st Century Health Care Consultants and its services, please visit homehealthcareconsultants.com.

