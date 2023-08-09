Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.08.2023
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cargotec Corporation: Share Repurchase 9.8.2023



CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 9 AUGUST 2023 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 9.8.2023
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date9.8.2023
Bourse tradeBuy
ShareCGCBV
Amount20,000Shares
Average price/ share42.5638EUR
Total cost851,276.00EUR
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 269 043 shares
including the shares repurchased on 9.8.2023
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen

For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4.1 billion and it employs around 11,700 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment

  • CGCBV_9.8_trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/84ad44cb-2a11-46a9-9eec-3c428f9b18c4)

