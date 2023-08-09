Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.08.2023
WKN: 903978 | ISIN: US7739031091 | Ticker-Symbol: RWL
Tradegate
09.08.23
18:01 Uhr
276,50 Euro
-2,50
-0,90 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
09.08.2023 | 17:38
Rockwell Automation and CaseiZ Help Manufacturers Reduce Energy Costs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Nearly every manufacturing facility uses compressed air. And all share the challenge of keeping compressed air systems running efficiently and reliably.

Depending on the industry (e.g., automotive, consumer goods, mining, etc.), the compressed air system accounts for 10-50% of a plant's energy usage and is as essential to uptime as electricity. But compressors are inherently inefficient.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) and CaseiZ, a global leader in compressed air solutions, worked together to create a solution to find efficiency gains in compressors, often a hidden source of inefficiency. CaseiZ, an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), relies on a Rockwell platform to modernize and integrate obsolete systems. In many cases, these improvements can uncover potential energy savings from 25-50%.

CaseiZ developed AirView Cloud, a monitoring system based on the ThingWorx IIoT platform, connects disparate devices, applications, and data streams to enable secure access to industrial operations data.

"The ThingWorx platform is changing two things," said Allen King, Jr., manager of operations, CaseiZ. "First, it improves customer visibility into their system. And second, it massively accelerates our efficiency in customer support."

Learn more about how companies are uncovering potential energy savings and maintaining maximum efficiency in their compressed air systems.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rockwell Automation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773343/Rockwell-Automation-and-CaseiZ-Help-Manufacturers-Reduce-Energy-Costs

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
