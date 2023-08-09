Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 09
9 August 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 118,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 579.475. The highest price paid per share was 585.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 575.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0145% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 492,518,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 814,529,259. Rightmove holds 12,006,253 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
200
580.60
08:13:01
1109
581.40
08:14:31
1149
581.80
08:17:08
985
581.60
08:26:10
1003
582.80
08:34:22
1006
582.60
08:48:38
506
583.80
09:12:11
680
583.80
09:12:11
1056
584.20
09:27:55
894
584.80
09:34:58
230
584.80
09:34:58
380
585.20
09:38:09
349
585.20
09:38:09
476
585.20
09:38:09
1007
584.80
09:48:21
85
584.80
09:48:21
998
585.60
09:50:26
1108
585.20
09:51:27
1053
585.00
10:00:28
1136
585.00
10:17:10
1072
584.40
10:31:59
1119
584.40
10:40:39
1488
584.40
10:58:44
1201
584.20
11:01:36
1179
584.40
11:04:37
551
584.40
11:05:01
558
584.40
11:05:01
1027
584.40
11:13:08
893
584.40
11:13:08
297
584.40
11:13:08
928
583.80
11:26:41
96
583.80
11:26:41
363
584.00
11:30:17
701
584.00
11:30:17
871
583.80
11:32:50
269
583.80
11:35:55
997
583.80
11:35:55
39
583.80
11:35:55
572
583.20
11:35:55
596
583.20
11:35:55
872
582.60
11:41:09
174
582.60
11:41:09
1204
581.80
11:48:55
999
580.80
12:02:45
1060
580.40
12:08:50
338
579.80
12:20:32
853
579.80
12:20:32
986
579.40
12:41:37
1004
579.60
12:50:24
1059
579.00
12:50:53
1163
579.00
12:59:55
326
578.80
13:09:03
782
578.80
13:09:03
571
578.20
13:15:24
325
578.20
13:15:24
285
578.20
13:15:24
1159
577.60
13:24:12
1126
578.00
13:29:48
1031
578.00
13:31:48
1128
577.80
13:37:03
1210
578.00
13:52:04
427
578.00
13:53:36
781
578.00
13:54:01
993
577.60
13:58:56
1112
578.00
14:10:30
1084
577.80
14:12:08
381
577.80
14:12:08
660
577.80
14:12:08
1003
578.40
14:16:21
1183
577.80
14:23:57
1072
577.60
14:30:25
1007
577.40
14:32:07
571
577.40
14:32:07
571
577.40
14:32:07
224
577.40
14:32:07
1635
578.20
14:35:59
1124
578.20
14:37:00
571
578.20
14:37:00
523
578.20
14:37:00
642
578.80
14:37:50
380
578.80
14:37:50
1129
578.60
14:38:15
1106
578.60
14:42:31
780
578.60
14:43:51
346
578.60
14:43:51
1182
578.20
14:44:09
186
578.60
14:49:33
476
578.60
14:49:35
541
578.60
14:50:40
523
578.60
14:50:40
545
578.60
14:50:40
1027
578.60
14:50:40
862
577.40
14:52:57
205
577.40
14:52:57
494
577.40
14:54:41
515
577.40
14:54:41
1028
577.00
14:57:30
1121
577.40
15:02:14
1174
577.40
15:04:05
1306
577.20
15:05:12
230
577.20
15:05:33
845
577.20
15:05:33
1109
577.40
15:08:51
1137
577.40
15:08:51
572
578.00
15:15:17
571
578.00
15:15:17
1100
577.80
15:15:38
177
577.80
15:15:38
147
577.80
15:15:38
1064
578.20
15:20:33
1122
578.20
15:22:33
1159
578.20
15:22:43
1205
578.00
15:23:45
610
577.80
15:24:26
384
577.80
15:24:26
1071
578.00
15:31:34
1096
578.00
15:32:45
572
578.00
15:33:08
571
578.00
15:33:08
1113
578.00
15:36:35
1217
578.00
15:38:12
995
577.60
15:42:25
560
577.40
15:42:47
498
577.40
15:42:47
1084
578.00
15:48:32
1032
577.80
15:49:51
1086
578.20
15:51:08
993
578.20
15:51:08
221
578.20
15:51:08
1083
577.20
15:54:19
1080
577.40
15:56:49
195
577.00
15:59:05
296
577.00
15:59:05
544
577.00
15:59:05
1128
577.00
16:01:26
1071
577.20
16:04:09
1092
577.20
16:06:11
455
577.00
16:07:09
669
577.00
16:07:09
1051
576.40
16:09:13
131
576.40
16:09:13
1034
576.40
16:11:36
1197
576.20
16:13:52
466
575.40
16:16:27
531
575.40
16:16:27
1197
575.60
16:18:10
987
575.40
16:20:13
1172
575.40
16:22:00
128
575.80
16:23:03
572
575.80
16:23:03
8
575.80
16:23:03