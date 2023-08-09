Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
07.08.23
09:31 Uhr
6,750 Euro
-0,050
-0,74 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6506,75018:54
6,7006,75018:50
PR Newswire
09.08.2023 | 18:00
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 09

9 August 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 118,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 579.475. The highest price paid per share was 585.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 575.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0145% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 492,518,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 814,529,259. Rightmove holds 12,006,253 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

200

580.60

08:13:01

1109

581.40

08:14:31

1149

581.80

08:17:08

985

581.60

08:26:10

1003

582.80

08:34:22

1006

582.60

08:48:38

506

583.80

09:12:11

680

583.80

09:12:11

1056

584.20

09:27:55

894

584.80

09:34:58

230

584.80

09:34:58

380

585.20

09:38:09

349

585.20

09:38:09

476

585.20

09:38:09

1007

584.80

09:48:21

85

584.80

09:48:21

998

585.60

09:50:26

1108

585.20

09:51:27

1053

585.00

10:00:28

1136

585.00

10:17:10

1072

584.40

10:31:59

1119

584.40

10:40:39

1488

584.40

10:58:44

1201

584.20

11:01:36

1179

584.40

11:04:37

551

584.40

11:05:01

558

584.40

11:05:01

1027

584.40

11:13:08

893

584.40

11:13:08

297

584.40

11:13:08

928

583.80

11:26:41

96

583.80

11:26:41

363

584.00

11:30:17

701

584.00

11:30:17

871

583.80

11:32:50

269

583.80

11:35:55

997

583.80

11:35:55

39

583.80

11:35:55

572

583.20

11:35:55

596

583.20

11:35:55

872

582.60

11:41:09

174

582.60

11:41:09

1204

581.80

11:48:55

999

580.80

12:02:45

1060

580.40

12:08:50

338

579.80

12:20:32

853

579.80

12:20:32

986

579.40

12:41:37

1004

579.60

12:50:24

1059

579.00

12:50:53

1163

579.00

12:59:55

326

578.80

13:09:03

782

578.80

13:09:03

571

578.20

13:15:24

325

578.20

13:15:24

285

578.20

13:15:24

1159

577.60

13:24:12

1126

578.00

13:29:48

1031

578.00

13:31:48

1128

577.80

13:37:03

1210

578.00

13:52:04

427

578.00

13:53:36

781

578.00

13:54:01

993

577.60

13:58:56

1112

578.00

14:10:30

1084

577.80

14:12:08

381

577.80

14:12:08

660

577.80

14:12:08

1003

578.40

14:16:21

1183

577.80

14:23:57

1072

577.60

14:30:25

1007

577.40

14:32:07

571

577.40

14:32:07

571

577.40

14:32:07

224

577.40

14:32:07

1635

578.20

14:35:59

1124

578.20

14:37:00

571

578.20

14:37:00

523

578.20

14:37:00

642

578.80

14:37:50

380

578.80

14:37:50

1129

578.60

14:38:15

1106

578.60

14:42:31

780

578.60

14:43:51

346

578.60

14:43:51

1182

578.20

14:44:09

186

578.60

14:49:33

476

578.60

14:49:35

541

578.60

14:50:40

523

578.60

14:50:40

545

578.60

14:50:40

1027

578.60

14:50:40

862

577.40

14:52:57

205

577.40

14:52:57

494

577.40

14:54:41

515

577.40

14:54:41

1028

577.00

14:57:30

1121

577.40

15:02:14

1174

577.40

15:04:05

1306

577.20

15:05:12

230

577.20

15:05:33

845

577.20

15:05:33

1109

577.40

15:08:51

1137

577.40

15:08:51

572

578.00

15:15:17

571

578.00

15:15:17

1100

577.80

15:15:38

177

577.80

15:15:38

147

577.80

15:15:38

1064

578.20

15:20:33

1122

578.20

15:22:33

1159

578.20

15:22:43

1205

578.00

15:23:45

610

577.80

15:24:26

384

577.80

15:24:26

1071

578.00

15:31:34

1096

578.00

15:32:45

572

578.00

15:33:08

571

578.00

15:33:08

1113

578.00

15:36:35

1217

578.00

15:38:12

995

577.60

15:42:25

560

577.40

15:42:47

498

577.40

15:42:47

1084

578.00

15:48:32

1032

577.80

15:49:51

1086

578.20

15:51:08

993

578.20

15:51:08

221

578.20

15:51:08

1083

577.20

15:54:19

1080

577.40

15:56:49

195

577.00

15:59:05

296

577.00

15:59:05

544

577.00

15:59:05

1128

577.00

16:01:26

1071

577.20

16:04:09

1092

577.20

16:06:11

455

577.00

16:07:09

669

577.00

16:07:09

1051

576.40

16:09:13

131

576.40

16:09:13

1034

576.40

16:11:36

1197

576.20

16:13:52

466

575.40

16:16:27

531

575.40

16:16:27

1197

575.60

16:18:10

987

575.40

16:20:13

1172

575.40

16:22:00

128

575.80

16:23:03

572

575.80

16:23:03

8

575.80

16:23:03


