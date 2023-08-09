SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announced financial results for the Jack in the Box and Del Taco segments in the third quarter, ended July 9, 2023.

"I am pleased to see strong results to begin the second half of 2023, highlighted by a record-breaking opening in Salt Lake City, as our strategic focus areas are beginning to take shape and sustain," said Darin Harris, chief executive officer. "Relentless focus on execution is supporting our momentum, which includes progress on gross openings and net unit growth, improving restaurant margins and franchise profitability, and outstanding sales performance led by late night. We are also making progress on the integration and refranchising of Del Taco, which is delivering incremental development commitments, as well as further progress toward net new unit growth and an asset-light company."

Jack in the Box Performance

Same-store sales increased 7.9% in the third quarter with franchise same-store sales up 8.0% and company-operated same-store sales up 6.9%. Company-operated restaurants experienced growth in both average check and traffic while franchise restaurants had growth in average check, partially offset by a decline in traffic. Systemwide sales for the third quarter increased 8.0%.

Restaurant-Level Margin(2), a non-GAAP measure, was $21.1 million, or 21.8%, up from $15.9 million, or 15.8%, a year ago driven primarily by strong sales leverage and the sale of two evolving markets.

Franchise-Level Margin(2), a non-GAAP measure, was $75.3 million, or 41.1%, up from $70.8 million, or 41.4%, a year ago, the increase in margin was mainly driven by the flow through of higher sales in the current year.

Jack in the Box net restaurant count was positive in the third quarter, with six new restaurant openings and two franchisee closures. As of Q3, and since the launch of the development program in mid-2021, the company currently has 77 signed agreements for a total of 340 restaurants. Under these agreements, 32 restaurants have opened, leaving 308 remaining for future development. Jack in the Box also opened its first location in Salt Lake City, its first new market in over a decade, with a record-breaking Average Weekly Sales during the first full month.

Jack in the Box Same-Store Sales:

12 Weeks Ended 40 Weeks Ended July 9, 2023 July 10, 2022 July 9, 2023 July 10, 2022 Company 6.9% 3.5% 10.3% 1.5% Franchise 8.0% (1.0)% 8.2% (0.1)% System 7.9% (0.6)% 8.4% 0.0%

Jack in the Box Restaurant Counts:

2023 2022 Company Franchise Total Company Franchise Total Restaurant count at beginning of Q3 140 2,047 2,187 172 2,035 2,207 New - 6 6 - 3 3 Closed - (2 ) (2 ) (1 ) (2 ) (3 ) Restaurant count at end of Q3 140 2,051 2,191 171 2,036 2,207 Q3 Net Restaurant Increase/(Decrease) - 4 4 YTD Net Restaurant % Increase/(Decrease) [Q3'23 vs. Q4'22] (4.1 )% 0.8 % 0.5 %

Del Taco Performance(1)

Same-store sales increased 1.7% in the third quarter, comprised of franchise same-store sales growth of 1.8% and Company-operated same-store sales growth of 1.7%. Sales performance included the increases in menu pricing, partially offset by changes in menu mix and transaction declines. Systemwide sales for the fiscal third quarter increased 1.6% driven by positive results in both franchise and company-operated same-store sales.

Restaurant-Level Margin, a non-GAAP measure, was $17.7 million, or 17.4%, down from $20.1 million, or 17.6%, a year ago due to commodity, wage and utility inflation, partially offset by higher sales performance.

Franchise-Level Margin, a non-GAAP measure, was $5.5 million, or 36.7%, up from $5.1 million, or 42.7%, a year ago driven by franchise same-store sales growth, partially offset by higher franchise costs and the impact of refranchising transactions with pass through rent.

Del Taco recorded an impairment charge of $5.4 million in the third quarter, primarily related to underperforming restaurants in the Oklahoma and Atlanta markets.

Del Taco had a third quarter net decrease of one restaurant, comprised of two company-operated restaurant closings and one franchise-operated store closing. This was offset by two franchise openings, including a restaurant in Santa Rosa Beach, FL which experienced the highest average weekly sales in its first two weeks for the system in several years.

During the quarter, the Company refranchised 50 Del Taco restaurants, bringing the FY 2023 total to 66 refranchised restaurants through the end of the third quarter. The 50 units include:

17 previously-announced restaurants in Las Vegas, with development agreements for: 4 Del Taco restaurants in Las Vegas 6 Del Taco restaurants in Montana and Wyoming 6 Jack in the Box restaurants in Montana and Wyoming



18 additional restaurants in Las Vegas, with development agreements for: 14 Del Taco restaurants in Orlando, FL 3 Del Taco restaurants in Las Vegas



15 restaurants in Los Angeles, with development agreements for: 7 Del Taco restaurants in Orlando, FL 8 Del Taco restaurants in Houston, TX



Subsequent to the third quarter, the company has refranchised 23 additional restaurants in Los Angeles, with development agreements for 10 Del Taco restaurants in Los Angeles, and 13 Del Taco restaurants in Fresno, CA.

Del Taco Same-Store Sales:

12 Weeks Ended 40 Weeks Ended July 9, 2023 July 10, 2022 July 9, 2023 July 10, 2022 Company 1.7% 2.3% 2.8% 2.5% Franchise 1.8% 4.8% 2.5% 4.6% System 1.7% 3.5% 2.6% 3.5%

Del Taco Restaurant Counts:

2023 2022 Company Franchise Total Company Franchise Total Restaurant count at beginning of Q3 273 322 595 293 306 599 New - 2 2 - - - Refranchised (50 ) 50 - - - - Closed (2 ) (1 ) (3 ) (2 ) (3 ) (5 ) Restaurant count at end of Q3 221 373 594 291 303 594 Q3 Net Restaurant Increase/(Decrease) (52 ) 51 (1 ) YTD Net Restaurant % Increase/(Decrease) [Q3'23 vs. Q4'22] (23.8 )% 23.9 % 0.5 %

Company-Wide Performance

Third quarter diluted earnings per share was $1.41. Operating Earnings Per Share(3), a non-GAAP measure, was $1.45 in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with $1.38 in the prior year quarter. Operating EPS for the third quarter includes a $0.19 negative impact related to the impairment on the Del Taco restaurants noted above.

Total revenues decreased 0.3% to $396.9 million, compared to $398.3 million in the prior year quarter. Net earnings increased to $29.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with $22.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDA(4), a non-GAAP measure, was $79.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with $73.2 million for the prior year quarter.

Company-wide SG&A expense for the third quarter was $39.6 million, a decrease of $0.4 million compared to the prior year quarter, due to lower advertising costs, as well as changes in the cash surrender value of company owned life insurance ("COLI") policies, net of changes in our deferred compensation obligation supported by these policies. These decreases were partially offset by higher incentive compensation. When excluding net COLI gains, our G&A was 2.4% of systemwide sales.

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was 32.6% compared to 28.8% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. The major components of the increase in tax rate were the annual impact of both actual and estimated disposals of non-deductible goodwill attributable to refranchising transactions, partially offset by non-taxable COLI gains in the current year as opposed to non-deductible COLI losses in the prior year and non-deductible transaction costs resulting from the Del Taco acquisition recorded in the prior year. The Non-GAAP Operating EPS tax rate for the third quarter of 2023 was 26.8%.

(1) Del Taco same-store sales on a three-year basis and all prior year comparisons are pro forma and based on the time period of Jack in the Box's full year fiscal calendar, with the exception of Del Taco's prior year Restaurant-Level Margin and Franchise-Level Margin which are based on a partial quarter time period, March 8 through July 10, 2022.

(2) Restaurant-Level Margin and Franchise-Level Margin are non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to earnings from operations, the most comparable GAAP measure, in the attachment to this release. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results."

(3) Operating Earnings Per Share for the second quarter of 2023 represents the diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis, excluding acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs, COLI (gains) losses, net, pension and post-retirement benefit costs, refranchising gains and the tax impacts of the related adjustments. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results." Operating earnings per share may not add due to rounding.

(4) Adjusted EBITDA represents net earnings on a GAAP basis excluding income taxes, interest expense, net, gains or losses on the sale of company-operated restaurants, other operating expenses (income), net, depreciation and amortization, the amortization of favorable and unfavorable leases and subleases, net and the amortization of franchise tenant improvement allowances and incentives. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results."

Capital Allocation

The company repurchased 0.3 million shares of our common stock for an aggregate cost of $26.9 million, including the applicable excise tax, in the third quarter. As of August 9, 2023, there was $115.0 million remaining under the Board-authorized stock buyback program. The company is now committed to executing at least $80 million in share repurchases in FY 2023.

On August 4, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.44 per share, to be paid on September 18, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 6, 2023. Future dividends will be subject to approval by our Board of Directors.

Guidance & Outlook Updates

All guidance and outlook provided on May 17, 2023 for the fiscal year ending October 1, 2023 remain the same, with the exception of two items:

The company now plans to refranchise 90-120 Del Taco restaurants in FY 2023, up from previous guidance of 65-85 restaurants. This will not impact our Operating EPS guidance of $5.90- $6.10 for FY 2023, which remains the same as previously stated.

The company now plans to execute at least $80 million in share repurchases in FY 2023 (previously $70 million)

Conference Call

The company will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, beginning at 8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET). The call will be webcast live via the Investors section of the Jack in the Box company website at http://investors.jackinthebox.com. A replay of the call will be available through the Jack in the Box Inc. corporate website for 21 days. The call can be accessed via phone by dialing (888) 330-2508 and using ID 4115265.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with approximately 2,200 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goals," "guidance," "intend," "plan," "project," "may," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate. These estimates and assumptions involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the success of new products, marketing initiatives and restaurant remodels and drive-thru enhancements; the impact of competition, unemployment, trends in consumer spending patterns and commodity costs; the company's ability to achieve and manage its planned growth, which is affected by the availability of a sufficient number of suitable new restaurant sites, the performance of new restaurants, risks relating to expansion into new markets and successful franchise development; the ability to attract, train and retain top-performing personnel, litigation risks; risks associated with disagreements with franchisees; supply chain disruption; food-safety incidents or negative publicity impacting the reputation of the company's brand; increased regulatory and legal complexities, risks associated with the amount and terms of the securitized debt issued by certain of our wholly owned subsidiaries; and stock market volatility. These and other factors are discussed in the company's annual report on Form 10-K and its periodic reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available online at http://investors.jackinthebox.com or in hard copy upon request. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as the result of new information or otherwise.

JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended 40 Weeks Ended July 9, 2023 July 10, 2022 July 9, 2023 July 10, 2022 Revenues: Company restaurant sales $ 198,516 $ 215,231 $ 671,311 $ 486,596 Franchise rental revenues 86,248 80,068 278,598 259,723 Franchise royalties and other 54,970 52,059 185,342 159,915 Franchise contributions for advertising and other services 57,208 50,947 184,531 159,076 396,942 398,305 1,319,782 1,065,310 Operating costs and expenses, net: Food and packaging 58,556 65,755 199,799 150,163 Payroll and employee benefits 63,871 71,366 217,547 162,001 Occupancy and other 37,274 42,054 127,920 92,102 Franchise occupancy expenses 53,930 50,971 173,803 164,198 Franchise support and other costs 4,079 3,768 8,623 12,694 Franchise advertising and other services expenses 59,569 52,398 192,875 164,964 Selling, general and administrative expenses 39,617 40,032 129,164 93,274 Depreciation and amortization 14,460 16,713 48,460 40,754 Pre-opening costs 182 54 667 630 Other operating expenses, net 7,656 4,129 5,135 22,339 Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants (5,794 ) (802 ) (10,323 ) (1,660 ) 333,400 346,438 1,093,670 901,459 Earnings from operations 63,542 51,867 226,112 163,851 Other pension and post-retirement expenses, net 1,608 70 5,359 233 Interest expense, net 18,662 19,703 64,167 66,371 Earnings before income taxes 43,272 32,094 156,586 97,247 Income taxes 14,104 9,237 47,657 27,324 Net earnings $ 29,168 $ 22,857 $ 108,929 $ 69,923 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 1.42 $ 1.08 $ 5.25 $ 3.29 Diluted $ 1.41 $ 1.08 $ 5.22 $ 3.29 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 20,487 21,236 20,738 21,221 Diluted 20,649 21,260 20,861 21,264 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 1.32 $ 1.32

JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) July 9, 2023 October 2, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 154,073 $ 108,890 Restricted cash 27,947 27,150 Accounts and other receivables, net 82,776 103,803 Inventories 4,606 5,264 Prepaid expenses 10,323 16,095 Current assets held for sale 10,012 17,019 Other current assets 5,799 4,772 Total current assets 295,536 282,993 Property and equipment: Property and equipment, at cost 1,249,618 1,228,916 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (834,669 ) (810,752 ) Property and equipment, net 414,949 418,164 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,368,133 1,332,135 Intangible assets, net 11,515 12,324 Trademarks 283,500 283,500 Goodwill 339,389 366,821 Other assets, net 238,757 226,569 Total other assets 2,241,294 2,221,349 $ 2,951,779 $ 2,922,506 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 29,970 $ 30,169 Current operating lease liabilities 161,398 171,311 Accounts payable 50,885 66,271 Accrued liabilities 281,781 253,932 Total current liabilities 524,034 521,683 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net of current maturities 1,731,406 1,799,540 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,220,968 1,165,097 Deferred tax liabilities 41,113 37,684 Other long-term liabilities 139,675 134,694 Total long-term liabilities 3,133,162 3,137,015 Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock $0.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, none issued - - Common stock $0.01 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized, 82,645,814 and 82,580,599 issued, respectively 826 826 Capital in excess of par value 516,789 508,323 Retained earnings 1,924,466 1,842,947 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (52,761 ) (53,982 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 62,538,138 and 61,799,221 shares, respectively (3,094,737 ) (3,034,306 ) Total stockholders' deficit (705,417 ) (736,192 ) $ 2,951,779 $ 2,922,506

JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year-to-date July 9, 2023 July 10, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 108,929 $ 69,923 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 48,460 40,754 Amortization of franchise tenant improvement allowances and incentives 3,295 3,046 Deferred finance cost amortization 3,915 4,280 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 7,700 Tax deficiency from share-based compensation arrangements 71 123 Deferred income taxes 1,648 8,058 Share-based compensation expense 7,991 5,541 Pension and post-retirement expense 5,359 233 (Gains) losses on cash surrender value of company-owned life insurance (8,331 ) 9,024 Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants (10,323 ) (1,660 ) Gains on the disposition of property and equipment, net (9,155 ) (1,746 ) Impairment charges and other 6,232 3,863 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions: Accounts and other receivables 12,902 571 Inventories 658 (137 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,714 (3,261 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities 5,357 6,074 Accounts payable (28,068 ) 2,627 Accrued liabilities 32,525 (42,701 ) Pension and post-retirement contributions (4,674 ) (5,109 ) Franchise tenant improvement allowance and incentive disbursements (2,745 ) (2,206 ) Other 2,311 (1,185 ) Cash flows provided by operating activities 182,071 103,812 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (56,669 ) (34,349 ) Acquisition of Del Taco, net of cash acquired - (580,792 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 25,174 4,691 Proceeds from the sale and leaseback of assets 3,673 5,968 Proceeds from the sale of company-operated restaurants 51,845 1,402 Other 1,465 (1,315 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities 25,488 (604,395 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on revolving credit facilities - 68,000 Repayments of borrowings on revolving credit facilities (50,000 ) (18,000 ) Proceeds from the issuance of debt - 1,100,000 Principal repayments on debt (22,620 ) (580,518 ) Payment of debt issuance and extinguishment costs - (20,599 ) Dividends paid on common stock (27,198 ) (27,789 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 263 51 Repurchases of common stock (60,431 ) - Payroll tax payments for equity award issuances (1,593 ) (1,215 ) Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities (161,579 ) 519,930 Net increase in cash and restricted cash 45,980 19,347 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 136,040 73,568 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 182,020 $ 92,915

JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION The following table presents certain income and expense items included in our condensed consolidated statements of earnings as a percentage of total revenues, unless otherwise indicated. Percentages may not add due to rounding. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS DATA (Unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended 40 Weeks Ended July 9, 2023 July 10, 2022 July 9, 2023 July 10, 2022 Revenues: Company restaurant sales 50.0 % 54.0 % 50.9 % 45.7 % Franchise rental revenues 21.7 % 20.1 % 21.1 % 24.4 % Franchise royalties and other 13.8 % 13.1 % 14.0 % 15.0 % Franchise contributions for advertising and other services 14.4 % 12.8 % 14.0 % 14.9 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Operating costs and expenses, net: Food and packaging (1) 29.5 % 30.6 % 29.8 % 30.9 % Payroll and employee benefits (1) 32.2 % 33.2 % 32.4 % 33.3 % Occupancy and other (1) 18.8 % 19.5 % 19.1 % 18.9 % Franchise occupancy expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) (2) 62.5 % 63.7 % 62.4 % 63.2 % Franchise support and other costs (3) 7.4 % 7.2 % 4.7 % 7.9 % Franchise advertising and other services expenses (4) 104.1 % 102.8 % 104.5 % 103.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 10.0 % 10.1 % 9.8 % 8.8 % Depreciation and amortization 3.6 % 4.2 % 3.7 % 3.8 % Pre-opening costs - % - % 0.1 % 0.1 % Other operating expenses, net 1.9 % 1.0 % 0.4 % 2.1 % Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants (1.5 )% (0.2 )% (0.8 )% (0.2 )% Earnings from operations 16.0 % 13.0 % 17.1 % 15.4 % Income tax rate (5) 32.6 % 28.8 % 30.4 % 28.1 %

(1) As a percentage of company restaurant sales. (2) As a percentage of franchise rental revenues. (3) As a percentage of franchise royalties and other. (4) As a percentage of franchise contributions for advertising and other services. (5) As a percentage of earnings from operations and before income taxes.

Jack in the Box systemwide sales (in thousands): 12 Weeks Ended 40 Weeks Ended July 9, 2023 July 10, 2022 July 9, 2023 July 10, 2022 Company-operated restaurant sales $ 96,820 $ 100,899 $ 318,451 $ 315,205 Franchised restaurant sales (1) 948,457 867,210 3,088,697 2,825,353 Systemwide sales (1) $ 1,045,277 $ 968,109 $ 3,407,148 $ 3,140,558

(1) Franchised restaurant sales represent sales at franchised restaurants and are revenues of our franchisees. Systemwide sales include company and franchised restaurant sales. We do not record franchised sales as revenues; however, our royalty revenues, marketing fees and percentage rent revenues are calculated based on a percentage of franchised sales. We believe franchised and systemwide restaurant sales information is useful to investors as they have a direct effect on the company's profitability.

Del Taco systemwide sales (in thousands): 12 Weeks Ended 40 Weeks Ended July 9, 2023 July 10, 2022 July 9, 2023 July 10, 2022 (1) Company-operated restaurant sales $ 101,696 $ 114,333 $ 352,860 $ 368,893 Franchised restaurant sales (2) 129,112 112,774 394,105 359,243 Systemwide sales (2) $ 230,808 $ 227,107 $ 746,965 $ 728,136

(1) Del Taco has been presented on a pro forma basis has been derived from unaudited financial information to conform to our fiscal year and is for informational purposes only. (2) Franchised restaurant sales represent sales at franchised restaurants and are revenues of our franchisees. Systemwide sales include company and franchised restaurant sales. We do not record franchised sales as revenues; however, our royalty revenues, marketing fees and percentage rent revenues are calculated based on a percentage of franchised sales. We believe franchised and systemwide restaurant sales information is useful to investors as they have a direct effect on the company's profitability.

JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS TO GAAP RESULTS

(Unaudited)

To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted Net Income, Operating Earnings Per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Restaurant-Level Margin and Franchise-Level Margin. Management believes that these measurements, when viewed with the company's results of operations in accordance with GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations in the tables below, provide useful information about operating performance and period-over-period changes, and provide additional information that is useful for evaluating the operating performance of the company's core business without regard to potential distortions.

Operating Earnings Per Share

Operating Earnings Per Share represents diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis excluding acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs; COLI (gains) losses, net; pension and post-retirement benefit costs; debt write-off costs; gains on sale of real estate to franchisees; and the tax impacts of the related adjustments. Operating Earnings Per Share should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, analysis of results as reported under U.S. GAAP or other similarly titled measures of other companies. Management believes Operating Earnings Per Share provides investors with a meaningful supplement of the company's operating performance and period-over-period changes without regard to potential distortions.

Below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income to the most directly comparable GAAP measure of net income. Also below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP Operating Earnings Per Share to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, diluted earnings per share. Figures may not add due to rounding.

12 Weeks Ended July 9, 2023 July 10, 2022 Net income, as reported $ 29,168 $ 22,857 Acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs 2,463 2,753 Net COLI (gains) losses (579 ) 4,585 Pension, post-retirement benefit costs 1,608 70 Refranchising gains (5,794 ) (802 ) Tax impact of adjustments (1) 3,166 (160 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income $ 30,032 $ 29,303 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 20,649 21,260 Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 1.41 $ 1.08 Acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs 0.12 0.13 Net COLI (gains) losses (0.03 ) 0.22 Pension, post-retirement benefit costs 0.08 - Refranchising gains (0.28 ) (0.04 ) Tax impact of adjustments (1) 0.15 (0.01 ) Operating Earnings Per Share - non-GAAP (2) $ 1.45 $ 1.38

(1) Tax impact calculated based on the non-GAAP Operating EPS tax rate of 26.8% in the current year and 24.3% in the prior year. (2) Operating Earnings Per Share may not add due to rounding.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net earnings on a GAAP basis excluding income taxes, interest expense, net, gains or losses on the sale of company-operated restaurants, other operating expenses (income), net, depreciation and amortization, amortization of favorable and unfavorable leases and subleases, net and the amortization of franchise tenant improvement allowances and other. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, analysis of results as reported under U.S. GAAP or other similarly titled measures of other companies. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's ongoing cash earnings, from which capital investments are made and debt is serviced.

Below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net earnings (in thousands).

12 Weeks Ended July 9, 2023 July 10, 2022 Net earnings - GAAP $ 29,168 $ 22,857 Income taxes 14,104 9,237 Interest expense, net 18,662 19,703 Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants (5,794 ) (802 ) Other operating expenses, net 7,656 4,129 Depreciation and amortization 14,460 16,713 Amortization of favorable and unfavorable leases and subleases, net 83 437 Amortization of franchise tenant improvement allowances and other 1,057 919 Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP $ 79,396 $ 73,193

Restaurant-Level Margin

Restaurant-Level Margin is defined as company restaurant sales less restaurant operating costs (food and packaging, labor, and occupancy costs) and is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. Restaurant-Level Margin excludes revenues and expenses of our franchise operations and certain costs, such as selling, general, and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, other operating expenses, net, gains or losses on the sale of company-operated restaurants, and other costs that are considered normal operating costs. As such, Restaurant-Level Margin is not indicative of the overall results of the company and does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders because of the exclusion of corporate-level expenses. Restaurant-Level Margin should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, analysis of results as reported under GAAP or other similarly titled measures of other companies. The company is presenting Restaurant-Level Margin because it believes that it provides a meaningful supplement to net earnings of the company's core business operating results, as well as a comparison to those of other similar companies. Management utilizes Restaurant-Level Margin as a key performance indicator to evaluate the profitability of company-operated restaurants.

Below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP Restaurant-Level Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, earnings from operations (in thousands):

Jack in the Box Del Taco July 9, 2023 July 10, 2022 July 9, 2023 July 10, 2022 Earnings from operations - GAAP $ 61,705 $ 47,963 $ 1,835 $ 3,904 Franchise rental revenues (83,271 ) (78,278 ) (2,977 ) (1,791 ) Franchise royalties and other (48,760 ) (46,632 ) (6,209 ) (5,426 ) Franchise contributions for advertising and other services (51,360 ) (46,168 ) (5,848 ) (4,780 ) Franchise occupancy expenses 51,012 49,216 2,918 1,755 Franchise support and other costs 3,528 3,422 553 346 Franchise advertising and other services expenses 53,519 47,622 6,050 4,776 Selling, general and administrative expenses 26,347 26,860 13,270 13,172 Depreciation and amortization 8,319 9,202 6,141 7,511 Pre-opening costs 155 53 27 1 Other operating expenses, net 27 3,461 7,629 668 Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants (96 ) (802 ) (5,698 ) - Restaurant-Level Margin - Non-GAAP $ 21,125 $ 15,919 $ 17,691 $ 20,136 Company restaurant sales $ 96,820 $ 100,899 $ 101,696 $ 114,333 Restaurant-Level Margin % - Non-GAAP 21.8 % 15.8 % 17.4 % 17.6 %

Franchise-Level Margin

Franchise-Level Margin is defined as franchise revenues less franchise operating costs (occupancy expenses, advertising contributions, and franchise support and other costs) and is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. Franchise-Level Margin excludes revenue and expenses of our company-operated restaurants and certain costs, such as selling, general, and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, other operating expenses, net, and other costs that are considered normal operating costs. As such, Franchise-Level Margin is not indicative of the overall results of the company and does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders because of the exclusion of corporate-level expenses. Franchise-Level Margin should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, analysis of results as reported under GAAP or other similarly titled measures of other companies. The company is presenting Franchise-Level Margin because it believes that it provides a meaningful supplement to net earnings of the company's core business operating results, as well as a comparison to those of other similar companies. Management utilizes Franchise-Level Margin as a key performance indicator to evaluate the profitability of our franchise operations.

Below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP Franchise-Level Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, earnings from operations (in thousands):

Jack in the Box Del Taco July 9, 2023 July 10, 2022 July 9, 2023 July 10, 2022 Earnings from operations - GAAP $ 61,705 $ 47,963 $ 1,835 $ 3,904 Company restaurant sales (96,820 ) (100,899 ) (101,696 ) (114,333 ) Food and packaging 30,384 33,319 28,172 32,435 Payroll and employee benefits 29,292 33,699 34,579 37,667 Occupancy and other 16,021 17,960 21,254 24,095 Selling, general and administrative expenses 26,347 26,860 13,270 13,172 Depreciation and amortization 8,319 9,202 6,141 7,511 Pre-opening costs 155 53 27 1 Other operating expenses, net 27 3,461 7,629 668 Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants (96 ) (802 ) (5,698 ) - Franchise-Level Margin - Non-GAAP $ 75,334 $ 70,816 $ 5,513 $ 5,120 Franchise rental revenues $ 83,271 $ 78,278 $ 2,977 $ 1,791 Franchise royalties and other 48,760 46,632 6,209 5,426 Franchise contributions for advertising and other services 51,360 46,168 5,848 4,780 Total franchise revenues $ 183,391 $ 171,078 $ 15,034 $ 11,997 Franchise-Level Margin % - Non-GAAP 41.1 % 41.4 % 36.7 % 42.7 %

