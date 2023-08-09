SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XPEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XPEL) a global provider of protective films and coatings, today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:
- Revenues increased 21.9% to $102.2 million in the second quarter.
- Gross margin percentage improved to 43.0% in the second quarter, a new high for the Company.
- Net income grew 32.3% to $15.7 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to $11.9 million, or $0.43 per share, in the same quarter of 2022.
- EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) grew 30.5% to $22.4 million, or 21.9% of revenues compared to $17.2 million in second quarter 2022.1
First Six Months Highlights:
- Revenues increased 20.8% to $188.1 million in the first six months of 2023.
- Gross margin percentage improved to 42.5% in the first six months of 2023.
- Net income grew 37.9% to $27.2 million, or $0.98 per share, compared to $19.7 million, or $0.71 per share, in the first six months of 2022.
- EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) grew 36.0% to $39.5 million, or 21.0% of revenues compared to $29.1 million in first six months of 2022.1
Ryan Pape, President and Chief Executive Officer of XPEL, commented, "We had another solid quarter and reached a significant milestone with quarterly revenue exceeding $100 million for the first time in the Company's history. Consumer recognition for the long-term value of protective films is increasingly moving beyond the enthusiast market and we're focused on continuing to introduce the XPEL brand to a broader segment of automotive dealerships and auto buyers."
For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023:
Revenues. Revenues increased approximately $18.3 million or 21.9% to $102.2 million as compared to $83.9 million in the second quarter of the prior year.
Gross Margin. Gross margin was 43.0% compared to 39.3% in the second quarter of 2022.
Expenses. Operating expenses increased to $23.8 million, or 23.3% of sales, compared to $17.2 million, or 20.5% of sales in the prior year period.
Net income. Net income was $15.7 million, or $0.57 per basic and diluted share, versus net income of $11.9 million, or $0.43 per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2022.
EBITDA. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) was $22.4 million, or 21.9% of sales, as compared to $17.2 million, or 20.5% of sales in the prior year.1
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023:
Revenues. Revenues increased approximately $32.3 million or 20.8% to $188.1 million as compared to $155.8 million in the first half of the prior year.
Gross Margin. Gross margin was 42.5% compared to 39.0% in the first half of 2022.
Expenses. Operating expenses increased to $44.8 million, or 23.8% of sales, compared to $34.9 million, or 22.4% of sales in the prior year period.
Net income. Net income was $27.2 million, or $0.98 per basic and diluted share, versus net income of $19.7 million, or $0.71 per basic and diluted share in the first half of 2022.
EBITDA. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) was $39.5 million, or 21.0% of sales, as compared to $29.1 million, or 18.7% of sales in the prior year.1
1See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures below.
Conference Call Information
The Company will host a conference call and webcast today, August 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's second quarter 2023 results.
To access the live webcast, please visit the XPEL, Inc. website at www.xpel.com/investor.
To participate in the call by phone, dial (888) 506-0062 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (973) 528-0011. Callers should use access code: 695070
A replay of the teleconference will be available until September 8, 2023 and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 48731.
About XPEL, Inc.
XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "XPEL".
1See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures below.
Safe harbor statement
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding XPEL, Inc. and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, anticipated use of proceeds from capital transactions, expansion into new markets, and execution of the company's growth strategy. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "is expected," "expects," "scheduled," "intends," "contemplates," "anticipates," "believes," "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of XPEL. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, performance and acceptance of the company's products, economic factors, competition, the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of XPEL. Without limitation, the risks and uncertainties affecting XPEL are described in XPEL's most recent Form 10-K (including Item 1A Risk Factors) filed with the SEC. Although XPEL has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and XPEL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
XPEL Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
Product revenue
$
80,906
$
67,040
$
148,214
$
125,137
Service revenue
21,331
16,850
39,864
30,617
Total revenue
102,237
83,890
188,078
155,754
Cost of Sales
Cost of product sales
49,557
44,227
91,737
82,421
Cost of service
8,686
6,680
16,388
12,633
Total cost of sales
58,243
50,907
108,125
95,054
Gross Margin
43,994
32,983
79,953
60,700
Operating Expenses
Sales and marketing
8,147
5,906
14,824
12,218
General and administrative
15,656
11,328
30,010
22,696
Total operating expenses
23,803
17,234
44,834
34,914
Operating Income
20,191
15,749
35,119
25,786
Interest expense
338
322
860
542
Foreign currency exchange loss
32
457
21
462
Income before income taxes
19,821
14,970
34,238
24,782
Income tax expense
4,080
3,068
7,064
5,076
Net income
$
15,741
$
11,902
$
27,174
$
19,706
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.57
$
0.43
$
0.98
$
0.71
Diluted
$
0.57
$
0.43
$
0.98
$
0.71
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares
Basic
27,619
27,613
27,617
27,613
Diluted
27,631
27,613
27,629
27,613
XPEL Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
$
14,298
$
8,056
Accounts receivable, net
23,983
14,726
Inventories
82,714
80,575
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,660
3,464
Total current assets
125,655
106,821
Property and equipment, net
15,523
14,203
Right-of-use lease assets
15,161
15,309
Intangible assets, net
30,590
29,294
Other non-current assets
1,138
972
Goodwill
28,594
26,763
Total assets
$
216,661
$
193,362
Liabilities
Current
Current portion of notes payable
$
-
77
Current portion of lease liabilities
3,871
3,885
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
31,194
22,970
Income tax payable
331
470
Total current liabilities
35,396
27,402
Deferred tax liability, net
1,481
2,049
Other long-term liabilities
1,176
1,070
Borrowings on line of credit
13,000
26,000
Non-current portion of lease liabilities
12,300
12,119
Total liabilities
63,353
68,640
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11)
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 10,000,000; none issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
28
28
Additional paid-in-capital
11,730
11,073
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,448)
(2,203)
Retained earnings
142,998
115,824
Total stockholders' equity
153,308
124,722
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
216,661
$
193,362
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, net, plus income tax expense plus depreciation expense and amortization expense. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. It is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.
EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations and other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
EBITDA Reconciliation
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June
Six Months Ended June
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Income
15,741
11,902
27,174
19,706
Interest
338
322
860
542
Taxes
4,080
3,068
7,064
5,076
Depreciation
1,058
839
2,030
1,596
Amortization
1,211
1,054
2,372
2,131
EBITDA
22,428
17,185
39,500
29,051
Contacts
Investor Relations:
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
Phone: (203) 972-9200
Email: xpel@imsinvestorrelations.com