Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Der große Turnaroundkandidat: Rund 1.000 % bis zum ATH
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856244 | ISIN: US2536511031 | Ticker-Symbol: DBD
Frankfurt
09.08.23
16:51 Uhr
0,050 Euro
-0,043
-46,24 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0500,07019:35
PR Newswire
09.08.2023 | 14:01
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Diebold Nixdorf Anticipates Emergence from Financial Restructuring on Aug. 11 and NYSE Relisting on Aug. 14; Company Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

Please visit http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings for the full press release and presentation

HUDSON, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (OTC:DBDQQ) today announced it has successfully completed its financial restructuring and anticipates emerging from the related Chapter 11 and Chapter 15 proceedings on Friday, Aug. 11 . The company also has received notice that new shares have been approved to relist on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and anticipates shareholders can trade its newly issued common stock on Monday, Aug. 14 at the market open under the symbol "DBD." In addition, Diebold Nixdorf today reported its second quarter 2023 financial results.

The full press release with management commentary and a presentation summarizing business results from the period are available at the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings.

(Note: If clicking on the above links does not open a new web page, you may need to cut and paste the above URL into your browser's address bar.)

About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (OTC:DBDQQ) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

'X': @DieboldNixdorf
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-F

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.