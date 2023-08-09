SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, released its second quarter 2023 financial and operational results today. Separately, Roblox posted a letter to shareholders and supplemental materials on the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenue was $680.8 million, up 15% year-over-year, and up 17% year-over-year on a constant currency basis 1 .

. Bookings were $780.7 million, up 22% year-over-year, and also up 22% year-over-year on a constant currency basis 1 .

. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $282.8 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $28.4 million.

Average Daily Active Users ("DAUs") were 65.5 million, up 25% year-over-year.

Average monthly unique payers were 13.5 million, up 19% year-over-year.

Hours engaged were 14.0 billion, up 24% year-over-year.

year-over-year. Average bookings per DAU ("ABPDAU") was $11.92, down 3% year-over-year, and down 2% year-over-year on a constant currency basis1. Average bookings per monthly unique payer was $19.32, up 3% year-over-year, and also up 3% year-over-year on a constant currency basis1.

"We continue to drive high rates of organic growth in DAUs, Hours, and Bookings. We are growing among users of all ages and across all geographies. We remain focused on extending our product leadership to drive value for creators and brands, and even more innovative and immersive avatars and experiences for our users," said David Baszucki, founder and CEO of Roblox.

"This is our second consecutive quarter with year-over-year bookings growth in the low-20s. During the quarter, we also built the plans that we believe will enable us to generate operating leverage against infrastructure and trust & safety spend starting next quarter and against compensation expense starting in the first quarter of 2024," said Michael Guthrie, chief financial officer of Roblox.

Earnings Q&A Session

Roblox will host a live Q&A session to answer questions regarding their second quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time/8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be open to the public at ir.roblox.com or by clicking here.

____________________

1 Constant currency is calculated by converting our current period revenue, bookings, ABPDAU, and average bookings per monthly unique payer into U.S. dollars using the comparative prior period's monthly exchange rates for our non-USD currencies, rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect during the current period. By adjusting revenue, bookings, ABPDAU, and average bookings per monthly unique payer for constant currency, we are able to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our vision to connect our users, our efforts to improve the Roblox Platform, our immersive advertising efforts, the use of artificial intelligence ("AI") on our platform, branding and new partnerships, our business, product, strategy and user growth, our investment strategy, including our opportunities for and expectations of improvements in financial and operating metrics, including operating leverage, our expectation of successfully executing such strategies and plans, disclosures and future growth rates, and our expectations of future net losses and net cash generation from operating activities, and statements by our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current plans, expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "vision," "envision," "anticipate," "maintain," "should," "believe," "continue," "plan," "goal," "opportunity," "estimate," "predict," "may," "will," "could," and "would," and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our annual reports on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings and reports we make with the SEC from time to time. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs, including the repayment of our senior notes; the demand for our platform in general; our ability to retain and increase our number of users, developers, and creators; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the easing of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of inflation and global economic conditions on our operations; the impact of changing legal and regulatory requirements on our business; our ability to develop enhancements to our platform, and bring them to market in a timely manner; our ability to develop and protect our brand and build new partnerships; any misuse of user data or other undesirable activity by third parties on our platform; our ability to maintain the security and availability of our platform; our ability to detect and minimize unauthorized use of our platform; and the impact of AI on our platform, users, creators and developers. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the SEC, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, we undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

ROBLOX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par values) (unaudited) As of June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 520,264 $ 2,977,474 Short-term investments 1,599,602 - Accounts receivable-net of allowances 257,355 379,353 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 69,107 61,641 Deferred cost of revenue, current portion 447,962 420,136 Total current assets 2,894,290 3,838,604 Long-term investments 904,897 - Property and equipment-net 684,734 592,346 Operating lease right-of-use assets 674,928 526,030 Deferred cost of revenue, long-term 235,903 225,132 Intangible assets, net 59,176 54,717 Goodwill 134,335 134,335 Other assets 11,014 4,323 Total assets $ 5,599,277 $ 5,375,487 Liabilities and Stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 72,829 $ 71,182 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 216,273 236,006 Developer exchange liability 220,548 231,704 Deferred revenue-current portion 2,117,043 1,941,943 Total current liabilities 2,626,693 2,480,835 Deferred revenue-net of current portion 1,149,346 1,095,291 Operating lease liabilities 641,664 494,590 Long-term debt, net 1,004,335 988,984 Other long-term liabilities 13,039 10,752 Total liabilities 5,435,077 5,070,452 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 authorized as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, 616,301 and 604,674 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; Class A common stock-4,935,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, 566,215 and 553,337 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; Class B common stock-65,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, 50,086 and 51,337 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 60 59 Additional paid-in capital 2,641,929 2,213,603 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (14,095 ) 671 Accumulated deficit (2,459,397 ) (1,908,307 ) Total Roblox Corporation Stockholders' equity 168,497 306,026 Noncontrolling interests (4,297 ) (991 ) Total Stockholders' equity 164,200 305,035 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' equity $ 5,599,277 $ 5,375,487

ROBLOX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue(1) $ 680,766 $ 591,207 $ 1,336,110 $ 1,128,341 Cost and expenses: Cost of revenue(1)(2) 162,029 143,157 313,870 278,789 Developer exchange fees 165,843 143,148 348,283 290,270 Infrastructure and trust & safety 225,039 158,235 436,083 299,590 Research and development 315,319 211,757 590,856 389,519 General and administrative 96,197 78,676 193,771 136,448 Sales and marketing 30,328 26,501 57,083 55,603 Total cost and expenses 994,755 761,474 1,939,946 1,450,219 Loss from operations (313,989 ) (170,267 ) (603,836 ) (321,878 ) Interest income 34,764 4,197 65,846 4,442 Interest expense (10,129 ) (9,891 ) (20,141 ) (19,890 ) Other income/(expense), net 3,277 (3,051 ) 2,837 (3,430 ) Loss before income taxes (286,077 ) (179,012 ) (555,294 ) (340,756 ) Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes (1,236 ) (278 ) (505 ) (2 ) Consolidated net loss (284,841 ) (178,734 ) (554,789 ) (340,754 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,064 ) (2,294 ) (3,699 ) (4,112 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (282,777 ) $ (176,440 ) $ (551,090 ) $ (336,642 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.46 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.90 ) $ (0.57 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders-basic and diluted 612,689 593,928 609,680 591,252

(1) In the first quarter of 2022, we updated our estimated paying user life from 23 months to 25 months, which was subsequently updated again to 28 months in the third quarter of 2022, where it remained through the second quarter of 2023. Based on the carrying amount of deferred revenue and deferred cost of revenue as of December 31, 2021, the change in estimate in the first quarter of 2022 resulted in a decrease in revenue during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 of $40.9 million and $123.5 million, respectively, and a decrease in cost of revenue during the same periods by $9.4 million and $29.0 million, respectively. (2) Depreciation of servers and infrastructure equipment included in infrastructure and trust & safety.

ROBLOX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net loss $ (284,841 ) $ (178,734 ) $ (554,789 ) $ (340,754 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss including noncontrolling interests to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 52,599 28,996 100,011 53,493 Stock-based compensation expense 212,362 146,388 397,266 258,683 Operating lease non-cash expense 23,509 16,303 44,753 30,300 (Accretion)/amortization on marketable securities, net (19,623 ) - (31,745 ) - Amortization of debt issuance costs 327 311 651 622 Impairment expense, (gain)/loss on investment and other asset sales, and other, net (2,067 ) 2,048 6,169 1,481 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 9,435 (9,865 ) 122,628 118,318 Accounts payable (16,731 ) (6,867 ) 1,576 (10,635 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,200 (15,983 ) (6,159 ) (26,923 ) Other assets (4,533 ) 1,199 (6,691 ) 764 Developer exchange liability (7,291 ) (2,624 ) (11,156 ) (16,714 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (5,340 ) 6,406 (22,344 ) 4,340 Other long-term liability 316 (579 ) 2,286 (579 ) Operating lease liabilities (18,844 ) (10,021 ) (30,843 ) (21,730 ) Deferred revenue 105,372 52,140 229,155 148,937 Deferred cost of revenue (18,460 ) (2,621 ) (38,597 ) (16,670 ) Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities 28,390 26,497 202,171 182,933 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (110,915 ) (83,812 ) (202,274 ) (135,602 ) Payments related to business combination, net of cash acquired - (6,165 ) - (6,165 ) Purchases of intangible assets (13,000 ) - (13,500 ) - Purchases of investments (702,560 ) - (3,042,760 ) - Maturities of investments 324,010 - 324,010 - Sales of investments 145,000 - 229,279 - Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (357,465 ) (89,977 ) (2,705,245 ) (141,767 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 5,635 5,548 31,107 29,876 Payment of withholding taxes related to net share settlement of restricted stock units - - - (150 ) Proceeds from debt issuances 14,700 - 14,700 - Payment of debt issuance costs - - - (154 ) Payments related to business combination, after acquisition date - - (750 ) - Payment of term license related obligations - (420 ) - (420 ) Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities 20,335 5,128 45,057 29,152 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 875 863 807 857 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (307,865 ) (57,489 ) (2,457,210 ) 71,175 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 828,129 3,132,964 2,977,474 3,004,300 End of period $ 520,264 $ 3,075,475 $ 520,264 $ 3,075,475

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying table contain the non-GAAP financial measure bookings.

We use this non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that this non-GAAP financial information may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance.

Bookings is defined as revenue plus the change in deferred revenue during the period and other non-cash adjustments. Substantially all of our bookings are generated from sales of virtual currency, which can be converted to virtual items on the Roblox Platform. Sales of virtual currency reflected as bookings include one-time purchases or monthly subscriptions purchased via payment processors or through prepaid cards. Bookings also include an insignificant amount from advertising and licensing arrangements. We believe bookings provide a timelier indication of trends in our operating results that are not necessarily reflected in our revenue as a result of the fact that we recognize the majority of revenue over the estimated average lifetime of a paying user. The change in deferred revenue constitutes the vast majority of the reconciling difference from revenue to bookings. By removing these non-cash adjustments, we are able to measure and monitor our business performance based on the timing of actual transactions with our users and the cash that is generated from these transactions.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in their usefulness to investors because they have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial information as a tool for comparison. As a result, our non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

A reconciliation table of the most comparable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release is included below. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view this non-GAAP measure in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The following table presents a reconciliation of revenue, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to bookings, for each of the periods presented (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of revenue to bookings: Revenue $ 680,766 $ 591,207 $ 1,336,110 $ 1,128,341 Add (deduct): Change in deferred revenue 105,372 52,140 229,155 148,937 Other (5,452 ) (3,445 ) (10,760 ) (6,170 ) Bookings $ 780,686 $ 639,902 $ 1,554,505 $ 1,271,108

About Roblox

Roblox's vision is to reimagine the way people come together. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world connect, communicate and explore millions of immersive experiences together with their friends on Roblox. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of millions of creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community-one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2023 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Stefanie Notaney

Roblox Corporate Communications

press@roblox.com