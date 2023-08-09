NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION) ("CION" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and filed its Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

CION also announced that, on August 7, 2023, its co-chief executive officers declared (i) a third quarter 2023 regular distribution of $0.34 per share payable on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 and (ii) a supplemental distribution of $0.05 per share for both the third and fourth quarters of 2023, payable on October 16, 2023 and January 15, 2024, respectively, to shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 and December 29, 2023, respectively.

SECOND QUARTER AND OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Net investment income and earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were $0.43 per share and $0.51 per share, respectively;

Net asset value per share was $15.31 as of June 30, 2023 compared to $15.11 as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $0.20 per share, or 1.3%. The increase was primarily due to the Company out earning its distribution for the period and mark-to-market adjustments to the Company's portfolio;

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $986 million of total principal amount of debt outstanding, of which 71% was comprised of senior secured bank debt and 29% was comprised of unsecured debt. The Company's net debt-to-equity ratio was 1.04x as of June 30, 2023 compared to 1.02x as of March 31, 2023;

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had total investments at fair value of $1,688 million in 112 portfolio companies across 24 industries. The investment portfolio was comprised of 89.3% senior secured loans, including 87.0% in first lien investments; 1

During the quarter, the Company funded new investment commitments of $62 million, funded previously unfunded commitments of $8 million, and had sales and repayments totaling $55 million, resulting in a net increase to the Company's funded portfolio of $15 million;

As of June 30, 2023, investments on non-accrual status amounted to 1.7% and 4.8% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively;

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 328,628 shares of its common stock under its 10b5-1 trading plan at an average price of $9.81 per share for a total repurchase amount of $3.2 million. Through June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased a total of 2,325,622 shares of its common stock under its 10b5-1 trading plan at an average price of $9.57 per share for a total repurchase amount of $22.3 million and;

During the quarter, the Company amended its senior secured credit facilities with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association and UBS AG to, among other things, extend the maturity from May 15, 2024 and November 19, 2023, respectively, to May 15, 2025 and November 19, 2024, respectively.

DISTRIBUTIONS

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company paid a regular quarterly distribution totaling $18.6 million, or $0.34 per share.

Michael A. Reisner, co-Chief Executive Officer of CION, commented:

"Our quarterly earnings showed continued strength, with NII of $0.43 per share, which once again outperformed our base distribution of $0.34 per share. Moreover, our NAV grew by over 1%, or approximately $0.20 per share.

Our portfolio's credit quality is solid, with many softer credit positions from last quarter related to consumer-facing businesses already restructured. Looking forward, we expect non-accruals to align more closely with our historical average of below 1% on a pro-forma basis.

Amid recent market uncertainties, our share buyback program has capitalized on attractive market price discounts to our NAV per share, supported by our strong balance sheet. Recognizing the significant undervaluation of our shares, we have already repurchased 666,657 shares in 2023, reaffirming our confidence in the company's future growth and potential.

Given our continued strong financial performance, we have declared a supplemental distribution of $0.05/share for both Q3 and Q4."

Looking ahead, CION is confidently positioned to deliver robust returns to shareholders."

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

As of (in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Investment portfolio, at fair value1 $ 1,687,691 $ 1,657,026 Total debt outstanding2 $ 985,712 $ 1,010,712 Net assets $ 836,364 $ 830,310 Net asset value per share $ 15.31 $ 15.11 Debt-to-equity 1.18x 1.22x Net debt-to-equity 1.04x 1.02x Three Months Ended (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Total investment income $ 58,496 $ 64,975 Total operating expenses and income tax expense $ 35,080 $ 35,117 Net investment income after taxes $ 23,416 $ 29,858 Net realized losses $ (18,928 ) $ (4,525 ) Net unrealized gains (losses) $ 23,406 $ (56,378 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 27,894 $ (31,045 ) Net investment income per share $ 0.43 $ 0.54 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per share $ 0.08 $ (1.10 ) Earnings per share $ 0.51 $ (0.56 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 54,788,740 55,109,482 Distributions declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34

Total investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 was $58.5 million and $65.0 million, respectively. The decrease in investment income was primarily driven by a decrease in dividend income from certain investments and fees generated from investment activity, partially offset by an increase in SOFR and LIBOR rates, during the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 were $35.1 million. During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company incurred higher interest expense due to an increase in SOFR and LIBOR rates which was offset by lower advisory fees as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY1

A summary of the Company's investment activity for the three months ended June 30, 2023 is as follows:

New Investment Commitments Sales and Repayments Investment Type $ in Thousands % of Total $ in Thousands % of Total Senior secured first lien debt $ 62,779 90 % $ 54,498 100 % Senior secured second lien debt - - 5 - Collateralized securities and structured products - equity - - 96 - Unsecured debt 4,200 6 % - - Equity 2,906 4 % - - Total $ 69,885 100 % $ 54,599 100 %

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, new investment commitments were made across 4 new and 8 existing portfolio companies. During the same period, the Company received the full repayment of a loan from one portfolio company. As a result, the number of portfolio companies increased from 109 as of March 31, 2023 to 112 as of June 30, 2023.

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY1

As of June 30, 2023, the Company's investments consisted of the following:

Investments at Fair Value Investment Type $ in Thousands % of Total Senior secured first lien debt $ 1,468,630 87.0 % Senior secured second lien debt 39,544 2.3 % Collateralized securities and structured products - equity 1,046 0.1 % Unsecured debt 17,301 1.0 % Equity 161,170 9.6 % Total $ 1,687,691 100.0 %

The following table presents certain selected information regarding the Company's investments:

As of June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Number of portfolio companies 112 109 Percentage of performing loans bearing a floating rate3 92.2 % 92.8 % Percentage of performing loans bearing a fixed rate3 7.8 % 7.2 % Yield on debt and other income producing investments at amortized cost4 12.38 % 11.97 % Yield on performing loans at amortized cost4 13.10 % 12.90 % Yield on total investments at amortized cost 11.45 % 11.18 % Weighted average leverage (net debt/EBITDA)5 4.83x 5.11x Weighted average interest coverage5 2.00x 2.07x Median EBITDA6 $35.0 million $35.0 million

As of June 30, 2023, investments on non-accrual status represented 1.7% and 4.8% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively. As of March 31, 2023, investments on non-accrual status represented 3.5% and 6.8% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $986 million of total principal amount of debt outstanding, comprised of $700 million of outstanding borrowings under its senior secured credit facilities and $286 million of unsecured notes and term loans. The combined weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 7.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $112 million in cash and short-term investments and $125 million available under its financing arrangements.2

ENDNOTES

The discussion of the investment portfolio excludes short-term investments. Total debt outstanding excludes netting of debt issuance costs of $9.0 million and $8.3 million as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. The fixed versus floating composition has been calculated as a percentage of performing debt investments measured on a fair value basis, including income producing preferred stock investments and excludes investments, if any, on non-accrual status. Computed based on the (a) annual actual interest rate or yield earned plus amortization of fees and discounts on the performing debt and other income producing investments as of the reporting date, divided by (b) the total performing debt and other income producing investments (excluding investments on non-accrual status) at amortized cost. This calculation excludes exit fees that are receivable upon repayment of the investment. For a particular portfolio company, the Company calculates the level of contractual indebtedness net of cash ("net debt") owed by the portfolio company and compares that amount to measures of cash flow available to service the net debt. To calculate net debt, the Company includes debt that is both senior and pari passu to the tranche of debt owned by it but excludes debt that is legally and contractually subordinated in ranking to the debt owned by the Company. The Company believes this calculation method assists in describing the risk of its portfolio investments, as it takes into consideration contractual rights of repayment of the tranche of debt owned by the Company relative to other senior and junior creditors of a portfolio company. The Company typically calculates cash flow available for debt service at a portfolio company by taking EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period. Weighted average net debt to EBITDA is weighted based on the fair value of the Company's performing debt investments and excluding investments where net debt to EBITDA may not be the appropriate measure of credit risk, such as cash collateralized loans and investments that are underwritten and covenanted based on recurring revenue.



For a particular portfolio company, the Company also calculates the level of contractual interest expense owed by the portfolio company and compares that amount to EBITDA ("interest coverage ratio"). The Company believe this calculation method assists in describing the risk of its portfolio investments, as it takes into consideration contractual interest obligations of the portfolio company. Weighted average interest coverage is weighted based on the fair value of the Company's performing debt investments, excluding investments where interest coverage may not be the appropriate measure of credit risk, such as cash collateralized loans and investments that are underwritten and covenanted based on recurring revenue.



Portfolio company statistics, including EBITDA, are derived from the financial statements most recently provided to the Company for each portfolio company as of the reported end date. Statistics of the portfolio companies have not been independently verified by the Company and may reflect a normalized or adjusted amount. Median EBITDA is calculated based on the portfolio company's EBITDA as of the Company's initial investment.

CION Investment Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Investments, at fair value: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $1,583,865 and $1,576,870, respectively) $ 1,510,372 $ 1,479,976 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $204,248 and $169,539, respectively) 198,084 162,785 Controlled investments (amortized cost of $76,900) 80,006 80,591 Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,823,309 and $1,803,609, respectively) 1,788,462 1,723,352 Cash 11,515 96,016 Interest receivable on investments 33,200 27,333 Receivable due on investments sold and repaid 997 3,239 Prepaid expenses and other assets 608 4,552 Total assets $ 1,834,782 $ 1,854,492 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Financing arrangements (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $8,976 and $8,316, respectively) $ 976,737 $ 1,002,396 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,344 1,075 Interest payable 8,183 7,007 Accrued management fees 6,546 6,676 Accrued subordinated incentive fee on income 4,967 6,334 Accrued administrative services expense 574 694 Share repurchases payable 67 - Total liabilities 998,418 1,024,182 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 54,645,571 and 54,961,455 shares issued, and 54,632,827 and 54,961,455 shares outstanding, respectively 55 55 Capital in excess of par value 1,037,729 1,040,955 Accumulated distributable losses (201,420 ) (210,700 ) Total shareholders' equity 836,364 830,310 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,834,782 $ 1,854,492 Net asset value per share of common stock at end of period $ 15.31 $ 15.11

CION Investment Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Investment income Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments Interest income $ 47,117 $ 31,749 $ 89,885 $ 62,743 $ 140,560 Paid-in-kind interest income 4,297 4,613 9,128 9,219 22,737 Fee income 1,154 2,554 2,297 3,503 9,019 Dividend income - - - 46 103 Non-controlled, affiliated investments Interest income 1,734 1,545 4,208 2,568 5,865 Dividend income 52 53 3,933 53 79 Paid-in-kind interest income 1,751 874 3,482 2,319 6,204 Fee income 477 13 2,397 506 525 Controlled investments Dividend income - - 4,250 - 1,275 Interest income 1,914 1,742 3,891 3,869 6,049 Paid-in-kind interest income - 409 - 409 2,482 Total investment income 58,496 43,552 123,471 85,235 194,898 Operating expenses Management fees 6,546 6,839 13,222 13,494 27,361 Administrative services expense 910 781 1,747 1,501 3,348 Subordinated incentive fee on income 4,965 4,091 11,300 8,224 18,710 General and administrative 2,074 1,712 4,029 3,934 7,278 Interest expense 20,467 10,841 39,776 19,300 49,624 Total operating expenses 34,962 24,264 70,074 46,453 106,321 Net investment income before taxes 23,534 19,288 53,397 38,782 88,577 Income tax expense, including excise tax 118 - 123 11 372 Net investment income after taxes 23,416 19,288 53,274 38,771 88,205 Realized and unrealized (losses) gains Net realized (losses) gains on: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (18,928 ) 180 (23,453 ) 208 (11,217 ) Non-controlled, affiliated investments - - - (97 ) (21,530 ) Foreign currency - - - - (3 ) Net realized (losses) gains (18,928 ) 180 (23,453 ) 111 (32,750 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 23,396 (17,482 ) (17,690 ) (24,977 ) (19,807 ) Non-controlled, affiliated investments 595 (1,577 ) (9,695 ) (5,357 ) 13,523 Controlled investments (585 ) (1,675 ) (5,587 ) (1,925 ) 970 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) 23,406 (20,734 ) (32,972 ) (32,259 ) (5,314 ) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 4,478 (20,554 ) (56,425 ) (32,148 ) (38,064 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 27,894 $ (1,266 ) $ (3,151 ) $ 6,623 $ 50,141 Per share information-basic and diluted Net increase (decrease) in net assets per share resulting from operations $ 0.51 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.89 Net investment income per share $ 0.43 $ 0.34 $ 0.97 $ 0.68 $ 1.56 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 54,788,740 56,958,440 54,948,225 56,958,440 56,556,510

