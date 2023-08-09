WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) ("PublicSq." pronounced "Public Square"), a leading marketplace of patriotic businesses and consumers, today provided financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Michael Seifert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PublicSq., stated, " While so many companies are celebrating what is wrong, we choose to celebrate what is right. We support small businesses and brands rooted in American exceptionalism - companies that exist to serve hardworking people who still believe in the values that built this great nation and want to see it thrive. The growth of our community and the engagement of our network, particularly since the beginning of the year, has been extraordinary, and we are just getting started. With our July listing on the NYSE, we are now a public company by the people, for the people, and owned by, 'We the People.'"

1H 2023 Through June 30, 2023 Financial & Business Highlights

The Company had 1.20 million consumer members at June 30, 2023, up 212% from 385,000 members as of December 31, 2022.

The increase in consumer members is primarily driven by increased exposure, enhanced app performance, and the growth of the Company's Outreach Program.

Consolidated revenue for 1H 2023 grew 1,144% versus 1H 2022.

Revenue for 1H23 was $908,000, reflecting $530,000 generated in the second quarter and $378,000 in the first quarter. First half revenue in 2022 was $73,000.

The Company had over 57,000 businesses as of quarter end.

Subsequent Events

Over 1.43 million consumer members as of July 31, 2023, up 271% from 385,000 members as of December 31, 2022.

There were over 65,000 businesses as of July 31, 2023, versus 32,851 as of December 31, 2022, representing 98% growth.

The Company launched EveryLife Inc. ("EveryLife"), a wholly-owned baby-care brand, on July 13, 2023. During the first 19 operating days to the end of July, EveryLife generated over 4,300 total orders, which created total estimated revenues of around $300,000. Roughly 60% of these orders were monthly auto-renew subscriptions.

The Company has also experienced significant growth of average daily unique sessions, which refers to the average number of unique IP addresses accessing the app.publicsq.com platform on mobile and desktop devices in a single day. Since tracking this data, the average daily unique sessions have grown over 400% to an average of 453,225 per day for the month of July 2023, compared to an average of 89,843 unique sessions per day for the period from January 18, 2023 through January 31, 2023.

As of July 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $32.6 million.

The Company plans on filing its customary S-1 registration statement related to its public listing via SPAC after market close on August 9, 2023. The registration statement is related to warrants and securities that have already been issued and outstanding since Colombier Acquisition Corporation's initial public offering in June 2021. It is not related to new capital raising activities by PublicSq. Furthermore, the Company does not anticipate pursuing any additional financing for the current business in the foreseeable future.

Prepared Remarks & Discussion

Management will host prepared remarks today at 9:00 am ET. The live webcast and replay can be accessed at https://publicsq.com/investors. PublicSq. has utilized the Say Technologies platform to allow shareholders to submit questions to management in advance of the webcast. Management will respond to previously submitted, top questions that pertain to PublicSq.'s strategic priorities, business operations, financial position and efforts to continue enhancing the business. To comply with U.S. securities laws and on the advice of counsel, the Company will not comment on other topics.

About PublicSq.

PublicSq. is an app and website that connects patriotic Americans to high-quality businesses that share their values, both online and in their local communities. The primary mission of the platform is to help consumers "shop their values" and put purpose behind their purchases. In just over one year since its nationwide launch, PublicSq. has seen tremendous growth and proven to the nation that the parallel, "patriotic" economy can be a major force in commerce. The platform has over 65,000 businesses from a variety of different industries and over 1.4 million consumer members. Additionally, PublicSq. leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its members' needs and provide quality wholly-owned products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes, to fill those needs. PublicSq. is free to join for both consumers and business owners alike, and to learn more, download the app on the App Store or Google Play, or visit PublicSq.com.

About EveryLife Inc.

EveryLife Inc. began with a simple mission: to provide premium products for every baby, because every baby is a miracle from God who deserves to be loved, protected, and supported. At EveryLife, we believe in providing for - and protecting - the next generation. EveryLife Inc. was acquired by PublicSq. in February 2023 and launched on July 13, 2023 as a wholly owned baby-care brand selling diapers and wipes. To learn more, please visit everylife.com.

PSQ HOLDINGS, INC (dba PublicSq.) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,170,477 $ 2,330,405 Short-term investments 10,049,870 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,034,454 289,379 Total current assets 17,254,801 2,619,784 Intangible assets, net 2,439,451 1,267,673 Operating lease right-of-use asset 210,847 293,520 Property and equipment, net 137,353 26,723 Deposits 38,165 7,963 Total assets $ 20,080,617 $ 4,215,663 Liabilities and stockholders'(deficit) equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 573,238 $ 424,065 Accrued expenses 2,176,742 41,494 Deferred revenue 113,521 49,654 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 185,673 169,275 Total current liabilities 3,049,174 684,488 Convertible promissory notes 37,071,109 - Operating lease liabilities, non-current 33,293 129,762 Total liabilities 40,153,576 814,250 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) Stockholders' (deficit) equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,100,000 authorized shares; 900,475 and 771,155 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 900 771 Additional paid in capital 16,219,040 12,384,206 Subscription receivable - (99,612) Accumulated deficit (36,292,899) (8,883,952) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (20,072,959) 3,401,413 Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity $ 20,080,617 $ 4,215,663

PSQ HOLDINGS, INC (dba PublicSq.) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 529,707 $ 72,941 $ 907,741 $ 72,941 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 432,934 154,746 795,907 273,393 General and administrative 3,837,946 857,579 7,987,317 1,327,784 Sales and marketing 2,460,305 406,487 3,068,840 525,046 Research and development 288,483 102,278 536,984 314,691 Depreciation and amortization 699,237 166,083 1,244,574 273,916 Total costs and expenses 7,718,905 1,687,173 13,633,622 2,714,830 Operating loss (7,189,198 ) (1,614,232 ) (12,725,881 ) (2,641,889 ) Other income: Other income, net 48,549 53,687 7,846 Changes in fair value of convertible promissory notes (13,423,204 ) - (14,571,109 ) - Interest expense (155,854 ) - (163,855 ) - Loss before income tax expense (20,719,707 ) (1,614,232 ) (27,407,158 ) (2,634,043 ) Income tax expense (1,600 ) (713 ) (1,789 ) (713 ) Net loss (20,721,307 ) (1,614,945 ) (27,408,947 ) (2,634,756 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (23.01 ) $ (3.04 ) $ (31.52 ) $ (5.10 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 900,475 532,087 869,488 516,321

PSQ HOLDINGS, INC (dba PublicSq.) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity (Unaudited) Common Stock Shares Amount Additional Paid- In Capital Subscription Receivable Accumulated Deficit Total Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity Balance at December 31, 2022 771,155 $ 771 $ 12,384,206 $ (99,612 ) $ (8,883,952 ) $ 3,401,413 Issuance of common stock for cash 74,320 74 2,500,039 - - 2,500,113 Receipt of subscription receivable - - - 100,012 - 100,012 Issuance of common stock for asset acquisition 55,000 55 1,334,795 - - 1,334,850 Net loss - - - - (6,687,640 ) (6,687,640 ) Balance at March 31, 2023 900,475 $ 900 $ 16,219,040 $ 400 $ (15,571,592 ) $ 648,748 Repayment of subscription payable - - - (400 ) - (400 ) Net loss - - - - (20,721,307 ) (20,721,307 ) Balance at June 30, 2023 900,475 $ 900 $ 16,219,040 $ - $ (36,292,899 ) $ (20,072,959 )

Common Stock Shares Amount Additional Paid- In Capital Subscription Receivable Accumulated Deficit Total Stockholders' Equity Balance at December 31, 2021 485,731 $ 486 $ 2,799,994 $ (34,600 ) $ (1,905,376 ) $ 860,504 Issuance of common stock for cash 25,845 26 810,219 - - 810,245 Receipt of subscription receivable - - - 35,000 - 35,000 Net loss - - - - (1,019,811 ) (1,019,811 ) Balance at March 31, 2022 511,576 $ 512 $ 3,610,213 $ 400 $ (2,925,187 ) $ 685,938 Issuance of common stock for cash 40,285 40 1,455,060 - - 1,455,100 Net loss - - - - (1,614,945 ) (1,614,945 ) Balance at June 30, 2022 551,861 $ 552 $ 5,065,273 $ 400 $ (4,540,132 ) $ 526,093

PSQ HOLDINGS, INC (dba PublicSq.) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (27,408,947) $ (2,634,756) Adjustment to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Change in fair value of convertible promissory notes 14,571,109 - Depreciation and amortization 1,244,574 273,916 Non-cash operating lease expense 82,673 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other current assets (745,075) (90,614) Deposits (30,202) (5,463) Accounts payable 149,173 434,142 Accrued expenses 2,135,248 61,240 Deferred revenue 63,867 4,590 Operating lease payments (80,071) - Net cash used in operating activities (10,017,651) (1,956,945) Cash flows from Investing Activities Purchase of short-term investments (10,049,870) - Software development costs (992,467) (688,605) Purchase of intangible assets (86,601) - Purchase of property and equipment (113,064) (21,465) Net cash used in investing activities (11,242,002) (710,070) Cash flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 2,600,125 2,300,345 Repayment of subscription payable (400) - Proceeds from issuance of convertible promissory notes 22,500,000 - Net cash provided by financing activities 25,099,725 2,300,345 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,840,072 (366,670) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,330,405 399,403 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 6,170,477 $ 32,733 Supplemental Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activity Brand intangible purchase for stock $ 1,334,850 $ - Subscription receivable (payable) $ - $ (400)

