Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Dividend Announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 09

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Dividend Announcement

9 AUGUST 2023

The Company announces that the Directors of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the financial quarter ended 31 July 2023 as follows:

Ex Dividend date: 24/08/2023

Record date: 25/08/2023

Payment date: 29/09/2023

Dividend per share: 2.15 pence (Sterling)



Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Hannah Hayward

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Email: HH61@ntrs.com

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745 417

Corporate Broker