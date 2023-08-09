BeMe.ai Inc.: BeMe.ai Announces Addition of Chief Growth Officer Iris E. Hu

LEWES, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / The BeMe team is pleased to announce the addition of Iris E. Hu as Chief Growth Officer.





With over 25 years of high-tech experience, Iris has been responsible for managing high-growth companies, architecting business processes from lead to cash and leading internal transformational initiatives. She has also led M&A Finance for nine years at Salesforce.

As a solid leader with credentials in finance, Iris has supported Forbes' top 1000 companies on their digital transformation journey, built high-performing teams, and developed business process methodologies to support innovation and improvement.

Iris is also passionate about education and diversity; currently, she serves as a Board Member on SPARK, nonprofit organization that is dedicated to building private partnerships in support of the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) to ensure that each and every child receives the quality instruction and equitable support required to thrive in the 21st century.

A long-time resident of San Francisco, she loves her city and is proud that she has raised her children in a diverse community.

"I'm excited to be part of this incredible journey and mission with BeMe.ai. BeMe transforms the way care teams work together, empowering them with real-time data and insights so they can make informed decisions about supporting families and their Autistic loved ones so that they may thrive."

Contact Information

Sarah Glofcheskie

Founder and CEO, BeMe.ai

sarah@beme.ai

+1.647.223.5322

