Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2023) - Strathmore Plus Uranium (TSXV: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on August 17th, 2023 at 11:00AM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-suu-2/.

Strathmore to Start Fall Drilling Program

Commodities to be covered: Uranium

About Strathmore Plus Uranium

Strathmore has 3 uranium projects in Wyoming, including Night Owl Agate, and Beaver Rim. The Night Owl property is a former producing mine that was in production in the early 1960s. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. Strathmore received an exploration permit for the Beaver Rim project in October 2022 and for the Agate project in April 2023, and has applied for both exploration and drilling permits for Night Owl, which is expected to be approved in August.

