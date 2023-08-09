

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended higher on Wednesday after a cautious session in which stock prices moved in a very tight range as investors looked ahead to key U.S. inflation data for clues about future rate hikes.



The benchmark SMI, which moved between 11,081.54 and 11,146.22, ended the day's session with a gain of 24.22 points or 0.22% at 11,081.54.



UBS Group gained about 1%. Novartis, ABB, Swiss Life Holding, Zurich Insurance Group, Alon and Swisscom ended higher by 0.5 to 0.8%.



Partners Group declined 1.06% and Sika ended lower by 0.75%. Lonza Group, Givaudan and Roche Holding also closed weak.



In the Mid Price index, Helvetia and Meyer Burger Tech both gained nearly 2%. Dufry climbed 1.6%.



Tecan Group, PSP Swiss Property, Georg Fischer, Adecco, Flughafen Zurich, Clariant and Swiss Prime Site gained 0.6 to 1.2%.



Bachem Holding tumbled 5%. AMS and DocMorris ended lower by 1.61% and 1.57%, respectively.



