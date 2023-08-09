1st OPUS INC: 1st OPUS Launches Artist, Creator & Entertainment Hub to Directly Monetize Popularity

Entertainment, Lifestyle & Payments Platform Supports Artists & Rewards Fans

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Artists, creators, entertainers and their fans and followers now have access to a neobanking platform with exclusive artist content and can support their favorite artist on 1stOPUS.com.

Calling All Artists, Fans & Followers

Launching Entertainment Monetization 3.0

Fans and followers can get to know their favorite artists, athletes, creators or entertainers better, see how they create - and support them on a new entertainment, lifestyle and payments platform that not only helps artists monetize their popularity but also rewards their fans at the same time.

Everyone's lifestyle has changed drastically over the last 15 years, and even faster over the last three. "Everything everywhere all at once" is not just an Oscar-winning movie, but also a description of today's digital lifestyle. Surfing the internet, online shopping, social media, listening to music, watching short videos, and online banking are all experienced online - and predominantly on smartphones.

An App for Artists, Entertainers, Fans & Followers

The 1st OPUS team thought it made sense to create an app that combines these capabilities while enabling artists to directly monetize their popularity - while also allowing fans and followers to support them by just doing what they already do.

Introducing 1st OPUS, the First Entertainment Neobanking Platform That Brings Artists and Fans Together

"We all love entertainment, arts and social media. We design our lifestyle around travel, culture, fashion, experiences, music, movies, sports. We use payment apps, bank accounts, debit and credit cards to pay for it. The 1st OPUS platform enables fans and followers to support artists in a revolutionary new way: 1stOPUS.com is Entertainment Industry 3.0," says founder Walter Afanasieff.

1stOPUS.com is currently launching its Artist & Entertainment hub. Just like banking services, entertainment and lifestyle are continuously evolving digitally. More and more events and concerts are experienced virtually or feature virtual, AR and VR elements. Communities form digitally and engage online, on social media, and on apps months before and after an event.1st OPUS has created a platform with its partners, by artists for artists, enabling them to create exclusive content, songs, music videos, clips, collabs, and BTS videos for their fans and followers. The first phase of the 1st OPUS artist and entertainment hub is now launching.

By Artists for Artists

When artists, creators, athletes, musicians, and entertainers publish exclusive content, songs, music videos, clips, collabs and BTS videos, their fans and followers can access this exclusive content and can support their favorite artist on 1stOPUS.com.

Creators or athletes who want to engage with their audience and build a new income stream can now pre-register. Content must be appropriate for all age groups and follow community guidelines. The 1st OPUS team will soon announce when the next group of artists will launch on the platform, and share specifics.

The 1st OPUS team is providing access to exclusive benefits on 1stOPUS.com for founding members.

Contact Information

Jean-Claude Eenshuistra

CEO

jc@1stopus.com

+13109636822

SOURCE: 1st OPUS Inc.

