Vituity Cares Foundation Partners With the Magic Johnson Foundation on Los Angeles Back-to-School Event

Free Health Fair Extravaganza to Inspire and Prepare Children Starting the New School Year

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Vituity Cares Foundation is proud to announce a back-to-school event for the greater Los Angeles community on Thursday, August 10, in partnership with the Magic Johnson Foundation. The event will take place at Magic Johnson Park, 905 E. El Segundo Boulevard, in Los Angeles, California.





This event is designed for grade-age and high school s students, who will be provided with essential support and resources as they gear up for the new school year. Starting at 11:30 a.m. and running until 3:30 p.m., a dedicated team of medical professionals will offer screenings, physical exams, tests, vaccinations, and other services required for kids to enroll back into school.

"We believe that health and education go hand-in-hand and are committed to creating a holistic environment for our youth," says Imamu Tomlinson, M.D., MBA, President of the Vituity Cares Foundation. "It's critically important that we support young generations of our communities and give them the assistance they need to propel them into future success."

In addition to the health fair, additional free resources, such as backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, and other essential tools, will be available to ensure every child is adequately prepared to excel in the upcoming school year. Food, beverages, and other refreshments will also be provided.

"The Magic Johnson Foundation is very excited to partner with the Vituity Cares Foundation to provide much-needed back-to-school services for youth in South Los Angeles," said Shane Jenkins, Magic Johnson Enterprises Director of Community Relations. "The start of a new academic year is a pivotal time for students of all ages, and we know it's important that they begin the school year confident, healthy, and well-prepared to excel in the classroom and beyond."

This event is open to all with no registration or advance sign-up. A parent or guardian must be present to sign a waiver for children to participate in activities.

To learn more or to inquire how you could be involved in the Health Fair Extravaganza, please visit https://vituitycares.org/event/magic-johnson-foundation-health-fair/.

