Glewee's Q2 2023 Snapshot Contributes Interesting Data to the State of Influencer Marketing

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Glewee, the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network, announces the release of its Q2 Influencer Marketing 2023 Snapshot. This data unveils insights into influencer marketing derived from information collected from Glewee's expansive user base, including brands and creators.

The Q2 data reveals remarkable growth and advancements for Glewee, reinforcing its position as a leading force in influencer marketing. Notable highlights from the snapshot include:

Impressive Growth: Glewee experienced a remarkable surge in key performance indicators from Q1 to Q2 2023:

Glewee's customer base increased 30%.

The number of campaigns increased by 42%.

Average customer spend per influencer/campaign rose by an impressive 21%.

The number of fully vetted and accepted new influencers on the platform increased by 32% in Q2 compared to Q1

TikTok Takes the Lead:

While overall growth in the number of campaigns was consistent across social media networks, one platform stood out - TikTok. The popular social media platform nearly doubled its presence during the same period, emphasizing the undeniable impact of TikTok in the influencer marketing landscape.

Glamour in Beauty and Fashion:

The snapshot highlights that the top two industry sectors utilizing Glewee for influencer engagement were Beauty and Fashion, experiencing significant growth of 56% and 52% respectively in Q2 compared to Q1. Industry watcher Grand View Research projects the beauty and fashion industry will grow at a rate of 35% CAGR through 2027 and reports that fashion brands, in particular, are "adopting influencer marketing strategies…to invest more efficiently in marketing campaigns and get a higher return on investment (ROI)." Glewee's extensive list of fashion and beauty influencers has positioned it to earn more than its fair share of this business, as clearly demonstrated by campaign growth.

Collaborating with Influencers of All Sizes:

Customer cost per influencer per campaign grew substantially across the board in the smallest (+56%), mid-range (+82%), and highest cost ranges (+111%). These ranges encompass campaigns of various sizes, indicating brands' willingness to continue their influencer marketing learning curves by increasing investments in the tactic. This growth also highlights Glewee's ability to attract both emerging brands and established enterprises, solidifying its reputation as a reliable platform for influencers with growing audiences.

Founder & CEO Dylan Duke shared his thoughts on the snapshot, stating, "Our Q2 industry snapshot offers valuable insights into the ever-evolving world of influencer marketing. It provides marketers with a real-world understanding of the latest trends, helping them make informed decisions and maximize the impact of their influencer campaigns."

Glewee's Q2 Influencer Marketing 2023 snapshot marks a significant milestone for the platform and the influencer marketing landscape at large. With its unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Glewee continues to empower brands and creators, fostering meaningful connections that drive success.

For more information on Glewee or to schedule a live demo, please visit glewee.com . Creators and influencers who want to join the opt-in Glewee creator community should visit the App Store or Google Play, download the Glewee app and apply.

ABOUT GLEWEE

Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing how brands and agencies do influencer marketing. By offering the most reliable opt-in creator marketing platform, Glewee makes it possible for brands and creators to connect, collaborate and execute influencer marketing campaigns through social media to drive sales and reach new audiences. Glewee makes it seamless to find influencers for your brand. Glewee's self-service web-based platform and iOS creator app connect brand marketers and advertisers with thousands of pre-vetted authenticated influencers that collectively bring more than 2.5B net social media followers to the table. Through its cloud computing platform, Glewee guarantees that brands will be matched with the best-fit creator team every time, often within minutes of launching a campaign. Glewee's intuitive in-app experience enables brands and creators to communicate one-on-one and create real-time authentic relationships. Glewee's smart step-by-step process makes it easier than ever for brands to execute compliant end-to-end content marketing campaigns, making it the most efficient content generation platform on the market. Brands and agencies can create an account on Glewee's influencer marketing platform at? app.glewee.io . ?Content creators can download the Glewee app at the Apple App Store ?or? Google Play . For more information on Glewee, please visit our website at? glewee.com .

