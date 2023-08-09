Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: A CEO's Perspective: Harmonizing Legacy and Innovation With Campbell Soup Company

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Mark Clouse entered Campbell Soup Company in 2019 as its 14th CEO in the company's 153-year history. Recognizing the upheaval that the food industry has been undergoing for the last decade and the need for a fresh strategic direction in a rapidly evolving business landscape, Mark sought to define a new, resonant purpose that would guide the company's decisions and inspire employees, customers, and stakeholders alike.

But as a long-lived company, it was vital for the purpose to evoke Campbell's legacy while shaping a new chapter of the iconic company's story.

We invited Mark Clouse to share the journey behind Campbell's purpose: "Connecting people through the food they love." Accompanied by a set of new and compelling values, the purpose has become the driving force behind the company's recent transformation - from their steadfast commitment to their hometown in Camden to its new employee value proposition. Through this lens, Campbell has embarked on a transformative journey that builds off the company's impact over the last 150+ years.

Listen for C-level insights on:

Being a steward for a legacy company

Absolutes and direction for re-shaping a purpose

How purpose enables a company to simultaneously create sustainable shareholder value and better society and the environment

AI and its role in business today

