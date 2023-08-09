Burger Lounge Announces New Pacific Highlands Location and Premium Grass-Fed Burger Series

Three New Burgers and a New Location Opening

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Burger Lounge, the popular fast-casual restaurant known for its quality and sustainability, is excited to announce the opening of a new location in Pacific Highlands, California, along with the launch of the highly anticipated Premium Grass-Fed Burger Series. Nestled in the suburbs of Carmel Valley, Pacific Highlands is designed with the community in mind. The charming Santa Barbara-inspired design, stunning mosaics, lush gardens, and pedestrian-friendly Main Street allows visitors to enjoy life's little luxuries in a scenic environment. Burger Lounge's Pacific Highlands location will offer catering services and delivery options, and feature a dog-friendly patio.

The grand opening of Burger Lounge Pacific Highlands will take place on August 22, marking an exciting milestone for the brand and offering residents and visitors of Pacific Highlands a chance to experience Burger Lounge's delectable Premium Grass-Fed Burger Series.

Available only at select locations, Burger Lounge's Premium Grass-Fed Burger Series offers a range of enticing options that push the boundaries of taste. Each burger is thoughtfully crafted by Burger Lounge's in-house chef, using premium grass-fed beef and locally sourced ingredients, delivering a unique and satisfying dining experience. The Premium Burgers are currently only available at Little Italy, Del Mar, Carlsbad, Santa Monica, and the new Pacific Highlands location.

Mushroom Truffle Swiss Burger: Indulge in the rich and savory Mushroom Truffle Swiss Burger. Sautéed mushrooms, arugula, Swiss cheese, crispy onions, and truffle aioli come together to create a flavor-packed combination. Mexican Hatch Burger: Crispy Oaxaca cheese, roasted Hatch chili, pickled red onion, avocado, and garlic lime aioli deliver a vibrant and zesty taste that captures the essence of Mexican cuisine. Bacon Blue Burger: With bacon, gorgonzola cheese, tomato, arugula, and garlic aioli, this burger offers a delicious blend of smoky, tangy, and creamy flavors.

Burger Lounge has gained a loyal following since its establishment in La Jolla in 2007. Known for its commitment to responsibly sourced ingredients, Burger Lounge offers a diverse menu that includes premium grass-fed burgers, wholesome salads, hand-cut fries, crispy onion rings, and hand-scooped milkshakes. The Premium Grass-Fed Burger Series further reflects Burger Lounge's passion for providing delicious and sustainable dining options.

Experience the exciting flavors of the Premium Grass-Fed Burger Series, available for a limited time starting August 6, at your nearest Burger Lounge location. For more information about Burger Lounge and its commitment to quality and sustainability, visit www.burgerlounge.com.

