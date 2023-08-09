WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.: WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Appointment of Natalia Johnson to Board of Directors

Board Announces New Member in Commitment to Enhancing and Diversifying Board

PHOENIX, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. ("WillScot Mobile Mini" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in innovative flexible space and storage solutions, today announced the appointment of Natalia Johnson to the WillScot Mobile Mini Board of Directors, effective 8, 2023.



Erik Olsson, Chairman of WillScot Mobile Mini, commented, "We are thrilled that Natalia Johnson is joining the WillScot Mobile Mini Board. Her appointment will continue to support our efforts to enhance and diversify our Board's skills, expertise, and knowledge. She is an energetic leader with a proven track record to identify, design, and execute strategic transformation opportunities."

Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer of WillScot Mobile Mini, commented, "Natalia brings a seasoned perspective, with deep knowledge in driving B2B and B2C digital and operating model transformations. She has a unique blend of leadership experience in strategy, human capital, and digital and technological transformation that will further support WillScot Mobile Mini as we continue our growth to drive further value for our stakeholders."

About Natalia Negrete Johnson

Natalia Johnson, age 45, has served as Chief Administrative Officer at Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) since 2020. Previously, Ms. Johnson was Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, from 2018, and prior to that was Senior Vice President of Human Resources, a position she held since joining Public Storage in 2016. Prior to joining Public Storage, Ms. Johnson held a variety of senior management positions at Bank of America, including Chief Operating Officer for Mortgage Technology and Human Resources Executive for the Mortgage Business, and worked for Coca-Cola Andina and San Cristóbal Insurance. Ms. Johnson holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Universidad Católica De Córdoba, Argentina.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC." Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible space and storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 240 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including the guidance/outlook contained herein) within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "shall," "outlook," "guidance," "see," "have confidence" and variations of these words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Certain of these forward-looking statements include statements relating to: our mergers and acquisitions pipeline, acceleration of our run rate, acceleration toward and the timing of our achievement of our three to five year milestones, growth and acceleration of cash flow, driving higher returns on invested capital, and Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside our control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are predictions and we can give no assurance that any such forward-looking statement will materialize. Important factors that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others, our ability to acquire and integrate new assets and operations; our ability to judge the demand outlook; our ability to achieve planned synergies related to acquisitions; our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, manage growth and execute our business plan; our estimates of the size of the markets for our products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products; the success of other competing modular space and portable storage solutions that exist or may become available; rising costs and inflationary pressures adversely affecting our profitability; potential litigation involving our Company; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services and our ability to benefit from an inflationary environment; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls; and such other risks and uncertainties described in the periodic reports we file with the SEC from time to time (including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022), which are available through the SEC's EDGAR system at www.sec.gov and on our website. Any forward-looking statement speaks only at the date on which it is made, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscotmobilemini.com.