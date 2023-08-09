Transformation Plan Tracking to Expectations

Returned to Positive EBITDA Generation

Refreshed Senior Leadership Team in Place

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2023) - Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. The company also filed its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"After completing the first quarter as interim CEO, I have better visibility into how much work is waiting ahead and, at the same time, I can see that we are on the right path towards a successful transformation of the Company," said Dušan Šenkypl, Interim CEO of Groupon. "While progress is not always linear and our business continues to be challenged, I am pleased to see sequential improvement in our financial performance. And though we continue to expect year-over-year revenue declines throughout 2023, we began to see improvements in the rate of decline during the second quarter, earlier than anticipated, and expect that trend to continue throughout 2023."

The second quarter 2023 earnings materials are posted on Groupon's Investor Relations site located at investor.groupon.com.

