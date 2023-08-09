Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE: EG), a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, today announced that it will host an Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, from 9:30 am to 1:00 pm Eastern Time.

Everest's President and Chief Executive officer, Juan C. Andrade, and members of the senior leadership team will present an update on the Company's long-term strategic vision.

In-person attendance is by invitation only. A live, listen-only webcast will be available on the day of the event.

About Everest

Everest Group, Ltd. (Everest) is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers' most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

Everest common stock (NYSE: EG) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230809915192/en/

Contacts:

Media: Dawn Lauer

Chief Communications Officer

908.300.7670

Investors: Matt Rohrmann

Head of Investor Relations

908.604.7343