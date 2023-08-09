Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2023) - OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited. (TSXV: OOOO) (OTCQB: OOOOF) ("OOOOO" or the "Company) today announced that it has appointed Phillip Lord to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Phillip Lord Phillip has been active in the cross-border investment, investor relations and fund raising over 25 years in global capital markets with experience across the United States, European, Asian and Australian markets. Mr. Lord has deep relationships with major Sovereign Wealth Funds, private equity, venture capital and hedge funds and is experienced in dealing with entrepreneurs and an expert in crypto markets including coin/token issuance, centralized and decentralized exchanges/platforms.

The Company also announced that Mr. Steven Hubbard has resigned as a Director of the Company effective August 7, 2023. The Company wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Hubbard for his contributions to the Company during the past year.

About OOOOO

Founded by Sam Jones and Eric Zhang, OOOOO operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based content directly to consumers through live, interactive shoppable videos.

For further information please contact:

Samuel Jones

Chief Executive Officer/Co-Founder

sam@ooooo.com

