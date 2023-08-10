

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled -$7.20 million, or -$0.58 per share. This compares with -$10.16 million, or -$1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 37.5% to $0.50 million from $0.80 million last year.



Delcath Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$7.20 Mln. vs. -$10.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.58 vs. -$1.24 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $0.50 Mln vs. $0.80 Mln last year.



