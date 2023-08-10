Anzeige
10.08.2023
Carlsquare, LLC: Carlsquare opens office in Vancouver to strengthen focus on Software and Technology Investment Banking in Canadian markets

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlsquare North America today announced the opening of a new office in Vancouver, marking an important next step in establishing the international tech-focused investment bank's presence in Canada. Located in downtown Vancouver, Carlsquare Vancouver will focus on M&A and private capital raising for technology entrepreneurs and founders.

Carlsquare Logo

"The opening of our Vancouver office is an exciting milestone in Carlsquare's continued international growth strategy," said Susan Blanco, co-head Carlsquare North America. "Carlsquare is the first technology-focused advisor in Western Canada with both a scaled American and European presence, and an impressive accompanying track record in the technology sector."

"Canada has always been a key cross-border-M&A-market for American private equity and strategic acquirors, and now we can deliver even better access to our technology expertise and a deeper relationship network," added John Cooper, co-head Carlsquare North America.

About Carlsquare
Carlsquare is a global independent technology investment bank with 160 professionals across 8 countries supporting companies and their shareholders to create growth and optimize value. We advise market-leading enterprises, growth companies with innovative technologies and business models, founders, venture capital and private equity investors, family offices and corporations in financing, acquisitions and sale transactions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2169350/Carlsquare_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/carlsquare-opens-office-in-vancouver-to-strengthen-focus-on-software-and-technology-investment-banking-in-canadian-markets-301897360.html

