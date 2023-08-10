

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday release July figures for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Producer prices are tipped to add 0.2 percent on month and 3.5 percent on year after easing 0.2 percent on month and rising 4.1 percent on year in June.



Malaysia will see unemployment data for June, with forecasts suggesting that the jobless rate will hold steady at 3.5 percent.



Australia will the inflation forecast for August from the Melbourne Institute; in July, inflation was seen higher by 5.2 percent on year.



