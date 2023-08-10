Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: Fortuna reports results for the second quarter of 2023

(All amounts are expressed in US dollars, tabular amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) ("Fortuna" or the "Company") today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 highlights

Financial

Adjusted net income of $2.9 million or $0.01 per share

Net income of $3.5 million or $0.01 per share

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $44.4 million

of $44.4 million Net cash provided by operating activities $44.2 million and free cash flow from ongoing operations of $9.5 million

Liquidity as of March 31, 2023 was $97.9 million



Return to Shareholders

NCIB share repurchase program renewed for up to 5% of outstanding common shares (refer to Fortuna news release dated April 28, 2023)



Operational

Gold production of 64,348 ounces

Silver production of 1,262,561 ounces

Gold equivalent production of 93,454 ounces

Consolidated cash costs 1 per ounce of gold equivalent sold of $968

per ounce of gold equivalent sold of $968 Consolidated all-in sustaining costs (AISC) 1 per ounce of gold equivalent sold of $1,799

per ounce of gold equivalent sold of $1,799 Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) of 0.43 and Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) of 1.15. One fatal incident was recorded at the Caylloma mine in June.

Growth and Development

First gold pour at the Séguéla mine in Côte d'Ivoire took place on May 24, 2023, with the first gold shipment having taken place in July, subsequent to the close of the quarter.

The transaction to acquire Chesser Resources Limited is continuing to progress and is expected to close in the third week of September

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented, "The first gold pour and sale at Séguéla is an exciting milestone for the Company as our new flagship asset enters into production and adds stable, high margin ounces to our portfolio. Ramp-up activities at the process plant continue to progress, and during the month of July the process plant met and exceeded name plate capacity and is expected to operate at a stable rate through the quarter."

Mr. Ganoza continued, "Loss of production, stand-by charges and expenses related to the illegal union blockade at the San Jose Mine and standby charges during the repair of the Armtec tunnel at the Yaramoko Mine, both weighed on the results and AISC for the second quarter. Despite these headwinds the Company generated positive free cash flow from ongoing operations of $9.5 million. At Séguéla, although we produced over four thousand ounces in the days prior to quarter end, ahead of schedule, the first gold sale did not take place until early in the third quarter."

Mr. Ganoza concluded "With Séguéla contributing its first full quarter of production in the third quarter, the return of normal to operations at San Jose, Yaramoko continuing to perform above expectations, and the completion of a stripping phase in the second quarter at Lindero, we expect growing margins and free cash flow to improve in the third and fourth quarter of the year".

Second Quarter 2023 Consolidated Results

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Expressed in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Sales 158.4 167.9 (6 %) 334.1 350.2 (5 %) Mine operating income 31.9 32.5 (2 %) 72.3 96.0 (25 %) Operating income 7.7 13.1 (41 %) 31.6 53.9 (41 %) Net income 3.5 1.7 106 % 15.3 28.7 (47 %) Earnings per share - basic 0.01 0.01 0 % 0.05 0.10 (50 %) Adjusted net income1 2.9 2.1 38 % 16.1 35.4 (55 %) Adjusted EBITDA1 44.4 57.9 (23 %) 109.5 138.1 (21 %) Net cash provided by operating activities 44.2 47.4 (7 %) 85.4 80.0 7 % Free cash flow from ongoing operations1 9.5 21.9 (57 %) 17.6 31.0 (43 %) Production cash cost ($/oz Au Eq) 968.0 871.0 11 % 940 820 15 % All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Au Eq) 1,799.0 1,434.0 25 % 1,647 1,358 21 % Capital expenditures2 Sustaining 34.2 23.1 48 % 62.1 41.1 51 % Non-sustaining3 0.9 3.7 (76 %) 2.0 6.4 (69 %) Séguéla construction 23.0 23.4 (2 %) 48.1 64.1 (25 %) Brownfields 2.4 3.4 (29 %) 7.3 7.4 (1 %) As at June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 % Change Cash and cash equivalents 93.4 80.5 16 % Net liquidity position 97.9 150.5 (35 %) 1 Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures section at the end of this news release and to the MD&A accompanying the Company's financial statements filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of the calculation of these measures. 2 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis 3 Non-sustaining expenditures include greenfields exploration Figures may not add due to rounding

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Net income for the quarter was $3.5 million compared to $1.7 million in Q2 2022. After adjusting for non-cash and non-recurring items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $2.9 million compared to $2.1 million in Q2 2022. The slight increase in adjusted net income is explained by lower income taxes and effective tax rate in Q2 2023, compensating for a reduction in operating income of $5.4 million compared to Q2 222. The reduction in operating income was due mainly to lower volume of metal sold at San Jose due to the 15-day stoppage related to an illegal blockade at the mine, and lower volume at Lindero related to the mine sequence. This impact was combined with higher cash cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce mainly due to lower production rates and head grades at San Jose associated with the ramp-up process following the work stoppage at the mine, and higher input costs and lower head grades at Lindero. These effects were partially offset by lower cost of sales per ounce of gold at Yaramoko. Operating income was further impacted by $7.3 million of non-recurring expenses comprised of $3.5 million of stand-by charges at San Jose and Yaramoko, $2.8 million related to a new agreement with the workers' union at San Jose, and a $1.0 million administrative penalty at Yaramoko payable to the Ministry of Mines. The positive impact of higher gold and silver prices in Q2 2023 was offset by a sharp drop in zinc prices. The realized gold and silver price were $1,974 per ounce and $24.10 per ounce, respectively, in Q2 2023, compared to $1,870 and $22.62, respectively in Q2 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $44.4 million, representing a margin of 28% over sales, compared to $57.9 million reported in the same period in 2022, representing a margin of 34% over sales. The main drivers for the decrease in adjusted EBITDA were lower volume sold, non-recurrent items, and higher costs per gold equivalent ounce as described above.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter of $14.5 million were in line with the same period in 2022. G&A is comprised of the following items:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Expressed in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Mine G&A 6.2 6.2 0 % 12.1 11.1 9 % Corporate G&A 7.2 8.1 (11 %) 14.1 16.2 (13 %) Share-based payments 1.1 0.4 175 % 3.3 4.0 (18 %) Workers' participation - 0.1 (100 %) 0.1 0.4 (75 %) Total 14.5 14.8 (2 %) 29.6 31.7 (7 %)

Net cash generated by operations for the quarter decreased $3.2 to $44.2 million from $47.4 million in Q2 2022. The decrease reflects lower EBITDA of $13.5 million partially offset by $7.4 million in positive changes in working capital and income tax paid. Net cash generated by operations per share was $0.15 compared to $0.16 in Q2 2022.

In the second quarter of 2023 the Company invested $73.2 million in capital expenditures consisting primarily of $35.6 million in sustaining capital to support underground development, capitalized stripping and other projects at our operating sites, $19.5 million in construction and pre-production activities at Séguéla, $3.4 million of capitalized interest, a $10.0 million payment to Newcrest related to first gold at Séguéla and $4.5 million in costs related to the Chesser transaction.

Free cash flow from ongoing operations for the quarter was $9.5 million, compared to $21.9 million in Q2 2022. The decrease of $12.4 million is the result of lower net cash generated by operations of $3.2 million and higher sustaining capex and brownfields exploration at our operating mines of $10.8 million in Q2 2023.

Consolidated All-in Sustaining Cost

Consolidated AISC per gold equivalent ounce (GEO) sold for the second quarter of 2023 was $1,799 per ounce compared to $1,434 per ounce for the comparable quarter in 2022. The increase in AISC was primarily the result of lower gold equivalent ounces sold due to the impact of the illegal blockade at the San Jose Mine, higher sustaining capital related to Phase 2 of the leach pad expansion and higher capitalized stripping at Lindero, higher underground development at Yaramoko, $7.3 million in stand-by, and one-time payments from the work stoppage at San Jose and the stoppage of underground mining at Yaramoko, and higher costs of sales per ounce at Lindero related to lower production and higher input costs.

Liquidity

The Company's total liquidity available as of June 30, 2023 was $97.9 million, comprised of $93.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $4.5 million undrawn on the $250.0 million revolving credit facility.

Séguéla Gold Mine Construction Update

For the second quarter of 2023 the Company incurred and expended $8.6 million and $8.9 million respectively related to construction activities. Since the project early works began in the third quarter of 2021 the Company has incurred and expended $173.6 million and $161.2 million respectively.

(Expressed in millions) Q2 2023 Project to Date Expended Capital Costs1 8.9 161.2 Working Capital Adjustment2 0.3 (12.4 ) Incurred Capital Costs3 8.6 173.6

1 Cash basis. Excludes exploration costs, capitalized interest and management fees.

2 Primarily consists of work performed not yet invoiced and increases in the accounts payable balance offset by increases in the VAT receivable balance.

3 Accrual basis. Excludes capitalized interest and management fees.

4 YTD includes a correction for the timing of payments. This has not impacted project to date spend.



As of June 30, 2023 the construction of the mine was substantially complete with minimal remaining spend associated with final commissioning and vendor testing. The project was delivered on budget. Settlement of final construction related payables is expected to be financed by free cash flow from ongoing operations.

Lindero Mine, Argentina

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Mine Production Tonnes placed on the leach pad 1,503,323 1,502,074 2,981,471 2,797,829 Gold Grade (g/t) 0.62 0.74 0.83 0.83 Production (oz) 25,456 29,016 50,714 59,084 Metal sold (oz) 25,140 30,546 51,952 59,165 Realized price ($/oz) 1,975 1,869 1,879 1,879 Unit Costs Cash cost ($/oz Au)1 879 687 885 690 All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Au)1 1,688 1,151 1,552 1,096 Capital Expenditures ($000's) 2 Sustaining 13,337 6,123 21,082 9,248 Non-sustaining 136 - 323 169 Brownfields - 646 - 790

1 Cash cost and AISC are non-IFRS financial measures; refer to non-IFRS financial measures section at the end of this news release and to the MD&A accompanying the Company's financial statements filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca (http://www.sedarplus.ca) for a description of the calculation of these measures.

2 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis.

Quarterly Operating and Financial Highlights

In the second quarter of 2023, a total of 1,503,323 tonnes of ore were placed on the heap leach pad, with an average gold grade of 0.62 g/t, containing an estimated 29,984 ounces of gold. Gold production for Q2 2023 totaled 25,456 ounces, comprised of 24,599 ounces of doré, an estimated 731 ounces of gold contained in fine carbon, and 126 ounces contained in copper concentrate. This represents a 12% decrease in total ounces, year-over-year. This decline in gold production can primarily be attributed to a decrease in the head grade of mineralized material placed on the leach pad, but is in line with the planned mining sequence. Mine production for the quarter was 0.8 million tonnes of mineralized material, with a strip ratio of 2.69:1. This stripping ratio is consistent with the operation's plan for the year, which anticipates a ratio of 1.17:1.

Cash cost per ounce of gold for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was $879 compared to $687 in the same period in 2022. Cash cost per ounce of gold was higher due to higher indirect costs, and lower production. This was partially offset by higher stripping capitalization and by-product sales from copper.

All-in sustaining cash cost per gold ounce sold was $1,688 during Q2 2023 compared with $1,151 in the same period of 2022. All-in sustaining cash cost for the second quarter of 2023 was impacted by the cost issues described above, compounded by lower ounces sold and significantly higher sustaining capital spend.

During the quarter, sustaining capital expenditures were primarily driven by the development of Phase 2 of the leach pad, higher capitalized stripping, plant investments, and capitalized maintenance.

Yaramoko Mine Complex, Burkina Faso

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Mine Production Tonnes milled 144,202 138,787 283,852 266,755 Gold Grade (g/t) 6.51 5.42 6.23 6.43 Recovery (%) 98 97 98 98 Production (oz) 29,002 24,553 55,439 52,788 Metal sold (oz) 25,946 24,598 55,476 54,128 Realized price ($/oz) 1,976 1,868 1,933 1,873 Unit Costs Cash cost ($/oz Au)1 719 928 772 804 All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Au)1 1,626 1,565 1,564 1,334 Capital Expenditures ($000's) 2 Sustaining 14,318 9,085 27,867 16,446 Brownfields 1,019 - 2,210 488

1 Cash cost and AISC are non-IFRS financial measures; refer to non-IFRS financial measures section at the end of this news release and to the MD&A accompanying the Company's financial statements filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of the calculation of these measures.

2 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis.

The Yaramoko Mine produced 29,002 ounces of gold in the second quarter of 2023 with an average gold head grade of 6.51g/t, an 18% increase when compared to the same period in 2022. Production benefitted from higher grades mined and an increase in milled tonnes. Better than expected grades were sourced from the extension of the deposit beyond the current resource boundary on the western side of the 55 Zone. Production at Yaramoko is expected to be at the upper end of annual guidance range. In light of the recent success encountering extensions of mineralization on the fringes of the resource boundary at Zone 55, the Company expects to provide a Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource update before year end.

Access to the underground mine was impacted for 27 days in April due to a failure of the Armtec tunnelling structure at the mine portal. Throughout this period, processing operations were maintained by milling surface ore stockpiles. Underground mine production resumed on May 1.

Cash cost per ounce of gold sold for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was $719 compared to $928 in the same period in 2022. Cash cost per ounce decreased due to higher production and higher head grades, lower indirect costs, and lower mining costs related to lower stoping and operating development costs.

All-in sustaining cash cost per gold ounce sold was $1,626 for Q2 2023, compared to $1,565 for the same period in 2022. This increase was as a result of increased capital expenditures related to underground development, $2.0 million in stand-by charges incurred while the mine access ramp was remediated and a $1.0 million administrative penalty.

Sustaining capital for Q2 2023 was higher due to higher mine development and the Zone 55 Primary Vent Circuit extension. Brownfields expenditure was primarily related to diamond drilling.



San Jose Mine, Mexico

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Mine Production Tonnes milled 194,887 251,945 441,623 502,892 Average tonnes milled per day 2,633 2,831 2,760 2,874 Silver Grade (g/t) 168 187 186 186 Recovery (%) 91 91 91 91 Production (oz) 957,265 1,385,336 2,260,577 2,743,525 Metal sold (oz) 942,671 1,417,303 2,271,004 2,733,496 Realized price ($/oz) 24.09 22.56 23.20 23.39 Gold Grade (g/t) 1.02 1.13 1.13 1.13 Recovery (%) 90 91 90 90 Production (oz) 5,778 8,295 14,009 16,534 Metal sold (oz) 5,695 8,564 14,050 16,516 Realized price ($/oz) 1,973 1,873 1,929 1,881 Unit Costs Production cash cost ($/t)2 102.77 83.57 93.77 79.82 Production cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 15.93 11.00 13.26 10.72 All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 24.07 15.41 19.01 15.36 Capital Expenditures ($000's) 3 Sustaining 3,593 4,051 7,366 7,626 Non-sustaining 524 454 793 869 Brownfields 788 1,568 1,875 3,097

1 Production cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent and all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent are calculated using realized metal prices for each period respectively.

2 Production cash cost per tonne, production cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent, and all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent are non-IFRS financial measures, refer to non-IFRS financial measures section at the end of this news release and to the MD&A accompanying the Company's financial statements filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of the calculation of these measures.

3 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis

In the second quarter of 2023, the San Jose Mine produced 957,265 ounces of silver and 5,778 ounces of gold, 31% and 30% lower, respectively, when compared to the same period in 2022.

The decrease in production is explained by the 15-day full shutdown of operations due to the illegal blockade by the workers' union related to demands for higher profit sharing distributions and higher absenteeism and resignations of personnel following the resolution of the blockade. The 15-day shutdown reduced planned production for the quarter by 47,200 tonnes and impacted mine preparation, delaying access to higher grade stopes planned in the quarter. The Company has adjusted its mine plan to access these higher grade stopes in the third quarter and has taken the necessary steps to address worker absenteeism.

The cash cost per tonne for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $102.77 compared to $83.57 in the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to inflation and the appreciation of the Mexican Peso, affecting consumables, labour costs and other services paid in Pesos. Cash cost was further negatively affected by decreased production due to the work stoppages noted earlier and the impact of the plant running below optimal throughput rates during quarter.

All-in sustaining cash costs of payable silver equivalent for the three months ended June 30, 2023, increased 24% to $24.07 per ounce, compared to $15.41 per ounce for the same period in 2022. The increase was driven by higher cash cost, lower production, and an extraordinary bonus negotiated as part of the union agreement. This was offset slightly by lower royalties and lower capital expenditures.

In the second quarter of 2023, sustaining capital expenditure was lower than the same period in 2022, due to the one-time purchase of two scooptrams in 2022. This was partially offset by higher development costs in this quarter. Brownfields expenditures continued to face challenges stemming from geological and operational delays.

Caylloma Mine, Peru

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Mine Production Tonnes milled 137,004 135,977 262,999 268,552 Average tonnes milled per day 1,539 1,528 1,494 1,526 Silver Grade (g/t) 84 77 83 83 Recovery (%) 83 79 81 81 Production (oz) 305,296 267,559 588,362 579,498 Metal sold (oz) 336,086 279,051 599,656 573,352 Realized price ($/oz) 24.13 22.89 23.30 23.35 Gold Grade (g/t) 0.12 0.17 0.16 0.16 Recovery (%) 16 43 40 40 Production (oz) 89 307 255 565 Metal sold (oz) - 278 22 603 Realized price ($/oz) - 1,897 1,895 1,864 Lead Grade (%) 3.72 3.00 3.27 3.27 Recovery (%) 91 85 87 88 Production (000's lbs) 10,207 7,637 19,716 16,771 Metal sold (000's lbs) 11,419 8,021 20,201 16,596 Realized price ($/lb) 0.96 1.02 0.99 1.04 Zinc Grade (%) 5.18 4.09 4.14 4.14 Recovery (%) 90 89 89 89 Production (000's lbs) 14,037 10,886 27,088 21,713 Metal sold (000's lbs) 13,986 10,920 27,800 21,466 Realized price ($/lb) 1.23 1.79 1.34 1.74 Unit Costs Production cash cost ($/t)2 103.38 93.31 100.84 91.48 Production cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 14.76 13.14 14.02 12.77 All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 19.18 18.19 18.12 18.01 Capital Expenditures ($000's) 3 Sustaining 2,943 3,793 5,753 7,742 Brownfields 336 207 540 531

1 Production cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent and all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent are calculated using realized metal prices for each period respectively.

2 Production cash cost per tonne, production cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent, and all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent are non-IFRS financial measures, refer to non-IFRS financial measures section at the end of this news release and to the MD&A accompanying the Company's financial statements filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of the calculation of these measures.

3 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis.

The Caylloma Mine produced 305,296 ounces of silver, 10.2 million pounds of lead, and 14.0 million pounds of zinc during the second quarter of 2023. Silver production was 14% higher compared to the same quarter in 2022, as production benefitted from higher grade stopes at the lower levels of the Animas vein. Lead and zinc production rose by 34% and 29% respectively, compared to the same period in 2022, due to higher head grades sourced from lower levels at the Animas vein. Gold production totaled 89 ounces with an average head grade of 0.12 g/t.

The cash cost per tonne of processed ore for the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased 11% to $103.38 compared to $93.31 in the same period in 2022. The increase was mainly due to higher mining costs driven by inflation and its direct impact on the price of materials.

The all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent for the three months ended June 30, 2023, increased 5% to $19.18 per ounce, compared to $18.19 per ounce for the same period in 2022. The increase was driven by higher cash cost and the impact of metal prices on the calculation of silver equivalent ounces. This was partially offset slightly by lower capital expenditures.

Capital costs for the period primarily consisted of underground development in mine levels 15, 16 and 18.

Qualified Person

Eric Chapman, Senior Vice President of Technical Services, is a Professional Geoscientist of the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (Registration Number 36328), and is the Company's Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). Mr. Chapman has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and has verified the underlying data.

Raul Espinoza, F.AusIMM CP, Director of Technical Services for the Company is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information pertaining to the Séguéla Project contained in this MD&A and has verified the underlying data.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company has disclosed certain financial measures and ratios in this news release which are not defined under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and are not disclosed in the Company's financial statements, including but not limited to: cash cost per ounce of gold sold; all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold sold; all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold equivalent sold; all-in cash cost per ounce of gold sold; production cash cost per ounce of gold equivalent; total production cash cost per tonne; cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold; all-in sustaining cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold; all-in cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold; free cash flow from ongoing operations; adjusted net income; adjusted EBITDA and working capital.

These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are widely reported in the mining industry as benchmarks for performance and are used by management to monitor and evaluate the Company's operating performance and ability to generate cash. The Company believes that, in addition to financial measures and ratios prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios to evaluate the Company's performance. However, the measures do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. Accordingly, non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures and ratios of the Company's performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company has calculated these measures consistently for all periods presented.

To facilitate a better understanding of these measures and ratios as calculated by the Company, descriptions are provided below. In addition see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 ("Q2 2023 MDA"), which section is incorporated by reference in this news release, for additional information regarding each non-IFRS financial measure and non-IFRS ratio disclosed in this news release, including an explanation of their composition; an explanation of how such measures and ratios provide useful information to an investor and the additional purposes, if any, for which management of the Company uses such measures and ratio. The Q2 2023 MD&A may be accessed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca (http://www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's profile.

Except as otherwise described in the Q2 2023 MD&A, the Company has calculated these measures consistently for all periods presented.

Reconciliation to adjusted net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Consolidated (in millions of US dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income 3.5 1.7 15.3 28.6 Adjustments, net of tax: Community support provision and accruals1 - - (0.1 ) - Foreign exchange loss, Séguéla Project (0.2 ) - (0.1 ) - Write off of mineral properties - - - 1.5 Unrealized loss on derivatives (1.3 ) (4.4 ) (0.3 ) (2.2 ) Inventory adjustment 0.8 3.3 0.8 3.3 Accretion on right of use assets 0.5 0.6 1.1 1.2 Other non-cash/non-recurring items (0.4 ) 0.9 (0.6 ) 3.0 Adjusted Net Income 2.9 2.1 16.1 35.4 1 Amounts are recorded in Cost of sales 2 Amounts are recorded in General and Administration Figures may not add due to rounding

Reconciliation to adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Consolidated (in millions of US dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income 3.5 1.7 15.3 28.6 Adjustments: Community support provision and accruals - - (0.1 ) - Inventory adjustment 1.0 4.0 0.9 4.0 Foreign exchange loss, Séguéla Mine (0.2 ) 0.3 (0.1 ) 0.9 Net finance items 3.5 3.7 6.1 6.5 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 39.8 42.5 84.2 80.6 Income taxes 1.0 13.6 9.0 20.4 Other non-cash/non-recurring items (4.2 ) (7.9 ) (5.8 ) (2.9 ) Adjusted EBITDA 44.4 57.9 109.5 138.1

Figures may not add due to rounding

Reconciliation of free cash flow from ongoing operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

In 2022, the Company changed the method for calculating free cash flow from ongoing operations. The calculation now uses taxes paid as opposed to the previous method which used current income taxes. While this may create larger quarter over quarter fluctuations due to the timing of income tax payments, management believes the revised method is a better representation of the free cash flow generated by the Company's ongoing operations.

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Expressed in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities 44.2 47.4 85.4 80.0 Adjustments Séguéla, working capital 4.4 - 4.4 - Additions to mineral properties, plant and equipment (36.2 ) (25.5 ) (66.5 ) (46.0 ) Mexican royalty payment - 3.0 - 3.0 Other adjustments (2.9 ) (3.0 ) (5.7 ) (6.0 ) Free cash flow from ongoing operations 9.5 21.9 17.6 31.0

Figures may not add due to rounding

Reconciliation of cash cost per ounce of gold sold for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Lindero Mine Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of sales 40,280 41,326 82,005 77,194 Changes in doré inventory 11 (305 ) (1,320 ) 712 Inventory adjustment - (739 ) 15 - Export duties (3,850 ) (4,284 ) (7,776 ) (8,292 ) Depletion and depreciation (11,873 ) (14,296 ) (25,065 ) (26,305 ) By product credits (2,486 ) - (3,284 ) - Production cash cost 22,082 21,702 44,575 43,309 Changes in doré inventory (11 ) 305 1,320 (712 ) Realized gain in diesel hedge - (1,037 ) - (1,819 ) Cash cost applicable per gold ounce sold A 22,071 20,970 45,895 40,778 Ounces of gold sold B 25,104 30,534 51,843 59,141 Cash cost per ounce of gold sold ($/oz) =A/B 879 687 885 690

Yaramoko Mine Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of sales 38,353 44,240 83,216 82,281 Changes in doré inventory - - - (1,320 ) Inventory net realizable value adjustment (827 ) (4,027 ) (827 ) (4,027 ) Export duties (3,086 ) (2,748 ) (6,448 ) (6,081 ) Depletion and depreciation (15,788 ) (14,626 ) (33,156 ) (28,654 ) Refining charges - (174 ) - (329 ) By product credits - (20 ) - (25 ) Production cash cost 18,652 22,645 42,785 41,845 Changes in doré inventory - - - 1,320 Refining charges - 174 - 329 Cash cost applicable per gold ounce sold A 18,652 22,819 42,785 43,494 Ounces of gold sold B 25,946 24,598 55,418 54,128 Cash cost per ounce of gold sold ($/oz) =A/B 719 928 772 804

Reconciliation of cash cost per ounce of gold equivalent sold for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Consolidated Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of sales 126,542 135,328 261,760 254,157 Changes in concentrate inventory and dore inventory 151 (545 ) (1,383 ) (660 ) Cost of sales-Right of use 761 - 1,456 - Depletion and depreciation in concentrate inventory 82 (38 ) (90 ) (185 ) Inventory adjustment (1,813 ) (5,309 ) (1,703 ) (12,053 ) Royalties, export duties and mining taxes (8,495 ) (8,602 ) (17,206 ) (35,595 ) Provision for community support (52 ) 100 (78 ) (26 ) Workers' participation (164 ) (491 ) (627 ) (1,831 ) Depletion and depreciation (39,598 ) (42,160 ) (83,553 ) (53,593 ) By product credits (2,486 ) (20 ) (3,284 ) (25 ) Production cash cost 74,928 78,263 155,292 150,189 Changes in concentrate inventory and dore inventory (151 ) 545 1,383 660 Cost of sales-Right of use (761 ) - (1,456 ) - Depletion and depreciation in concentrate inventory (82 ) 38 90 185 Inventory adjustment 986 543 891 (266 ) Realized gain in diesel hedge - (1,037 ) - (1,819 ) Treatment charges 5,385 4,107 10,424 8,112 Refining charges 984 1,292 2,175 2,556 Cash cost applicable per gold equivalent ounce sold A 81,289 83,751 168,799 159,617 Ounces of gold equivalent sold B 83,994 96,105 179,534 194,548 Cash cost per ounce of gold equivalent sold ($/oz) =A/B 968 871 940 820 Gold equivalent was calculated using the realized prices for gold of $1,975/oz Au, $24.1/oz Ag, $2,115/t Pb, and $2,713/t Zn for Q2 2023 and using the realized prices for gold of $1,862/oz Au, $22.6/oz Ag, $2,240/t Pb, and $3,948/t Zn for Q2 2022. Gold equivalent was calculated using the realized prices for gold of $1,930/oz Au, $23.2/oz Ag, $2,174/t Pb, and $2,954/t Zn for YTD 2023 and using the realized prices for gold of $1,877/oz Au, $23.3/oz Ag, $2,287/t Pb, and $3,844/t Zn for YTD 2022.

Reconciliation of all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold sold for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Lindero Mine Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash cost applicable 22,071 20,970 45,895 40,778 Export duties and mining taxes 3,850 4,284 7,776 8,292 General and administrative expenses (operations) 2,507 2,548 4,499 4,453 Adjusted operating cash cost 28,428 27,802 58,170 53,523 Sustaining leases 599 563 1,197 1,268 Sustaining capital expenditures1 13,337 6,123 21,082 9,248 Brownfields exploration expenditures1 - 646 - 790 All-in sustaining cash cost 42,364 35,134 80,449 64,829 Non-sustaining capital expenditures1 136 - 323 169 All-in cash cost 42,500 35,134 80,772 64,998 Ounces of gold sold 25,104 30,534 51,843 59,141 All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold sold 1,688 1,151 1,552 1,096 All-in cash cost per ounce of gold sold 1,693 1,151 1,558 1,099 1 Presented on a cash basis

Yaramoko Mine Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash cost applicable 18,652 22,819 42,785 43,494 Inventory net realizable value adjustment 334 1,955 334 1,955 Export duties and mining taxes 3,086 2,748 6,448 6,081 General and administrative expenses (operations) 609 472 1,498 882 Standby costs 2,999 - 2,999 - Adjusted operating cash cost 25,680 27,994 54,064 52,412 Sustaining leases 1,161 1,419 2,520 2,854 Sustaining capital expenditures1 14,318 9,085 27,867 16,446 Brownfields exploration expenditures1 1,019 - 2,210 488 All-in sustaining cash cost 42,178 38,498 86,661 72,200 All-in cash cost 42,178 38,498 86,661 72,200 Ounces of gold sold 25,946 24,598 55,418 54,128 All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold sold 1,626 1,565 1,564 1,334 All-in cash cost per ounce of gold sold 1,626 1,565 1,564 1,334 1 Presented on a cash basis

Reconciliation of all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold equivalent sold for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Consolidated Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash cost applicable 81,289 83,751 168,800 159,617 Cost of sales-Right of use 334 1,955 334 1,955 Inventory adjustment - cash portion 8,495 8,602 17,206 17,582 Royalties, export duties and mining taxes 168 592 706 2,206 Workers' participation 6,128 5,856 11,955 10,819 General and administrative expenses (operations) 8,312 8,525 17,081 19,864 General and administrative expenses (Corporate) 7,083 - 7,083 - Adjusted operating cash cost 111,809 109,281 223,165 212,043 Care and maintenance costs (impact of COVID-19) - (2 ) - - Sustaining leases 2,931 3,087 5,906 6,092 Sustaining capital expenditures 34,192 23,052 62,068 41,063 Brownfields exploration expenditures 2,142 2,421 4,625 4,905 All-in sustaining cash cost 151,074 137,839 295,764 264,103 Payable ounces of gold equivalent sold 83,994 96,105 179,534 194,548 All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold equivalent sold 1,799 1,434 1,647 1,358 Gold equivalent was calculated using the realized prices for gold of $1,975/oz Au, $24.1/oz Ag, $2,115/t Pb, and $2,713/t Zn for Q2 2023 and using the realized prices for gold of $1,862/oz Au, $22.6/oz Ag, $2,240/t Pb, and $3,948/t Zn for Q2 2022. Gold equivalent was calculated using the realized prices for gold of $1,930/oz Au, $23.2/oz Ag, $2,174/t Pb, and $2,954/t Zn for YTD 2023 and using the realized prices for gold of $1,877/oz Au, $23.3/oz Ag, $2,287/t Pb, and $3,844/t Zn for YTD 2022.

Reconciliation of production cash cost per tonne and cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

San Jose Mine Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of sales 29,366 32,478 61,889 61,377 Changes in concentrate inventory (89 ) (5 ) (18 ) 72 Cost of sales-right of use 193 - 326 - Depletion and depreciation in concentrate inventory 29 2 - (19 ) Inventory adjustment (165 ) (583 ) (294 ) (46 ) Royalties and mining taxes (1,040 ) (1,349 ) (2,297 ) (2,741 ) Workers participation 267 (170 ) 250 (897 ) Depletion and depreciation (8,532 ) (9,319 ) (18,444 ) (17,606 ) Cash cost3 A 20,029 21,054 41,412 40,140 Total processed ore (tonnes) B 194,887 251,945 441,623 502,892 Production cash cost per tonne ($/t) =A/B 102.77 83.57 93.77 79.82 Cash cost3 A 20,029 21,054 41,412 40,140 Changes in concentrate inventory 89 5 18 (72 ) Depletion and depreciation in concentrate inventory (29 ) (2 ) - 19 Inventory adjustment 165 583 294 46 Treatment charges 445 (146 ) 225 (55 ) Refining charges 668 920 1,612 1,792 Cash cost applicable per payable ounce sold C 21,367 22,414 43,561 41,870 Payable ounces of silver equivalent sold1 D 1,341,320 2,037,238 3,284,402 3,905,109 Cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold2 ($/oz) =C/D 15.93 11.00 13.26 10.72 Mining cost per tonne 45.71 37.28 42.00 37.37 Milling cost per tonne 23.53 20.79 21.77 19.40 Indirect cost per tonne 22.01 15.67 20.64 15.15 Community relations cost per tonne 4.35 3.84 2.95 2.48 Distribution cost per tonne 7.17 5.99 6.41 5.42 Production cash cost per tonne ($/t) 102.77 83.57 93.77 79.82 1 Silver equivalent sold for Q2 2023 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 81.9:1 (Q2 2022: 83.0:1). Silver equivalent sold for YTD 2023 is calculated using silver to gold ratio of 83.1:1 (YTD 2022: 80.1:1) 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold and silver. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices

Caylloma Mine Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of sales 18,543 17,284 34,651 33,305 Changes in concentrate inventory 229 (235 ) (45 ) (124 ) Cost of sales-right of use 568 - 1,130 - Depletion and depreciation in concentrate inventory 53 (40 ) (91 ) (166 ) Inventory adjustment (822 ) 40 (597 ) 312 Royalties and mining taxes (519 ) (221 ) (685 ) (468 ) Provision for community support (52 ) 100 (78 ) (26 ) Workers participation (431 ) (321 ) (877 ) (934 ) Depletion and depreciation (3,405 ) (3,919 ) (6,888 ) (7,333 ) Cash cost3 A 14,164 12,688 26,520 24,566 Total processed ore (tonnes) B 137,004 135,978 263,000 268,552 Production cash cost per tonne ($/t) =A/B 103.38 93.31 100.84 91.48 Cash cost A 14,164 12,688 26,520 24,566 Changes in concentrate inventory (229 ) 235 45 124 Depletion and depreciation in concentrate inventory (53 ) 40 91 166 Inventory adjustment 822 (40 ) 597 (312 ) Treatment charges 4,941 4,253 10,199 8,167 Refining charges 316 372 563 764 Cash cost applicable per payable ounce sold C 19,961 17,548 38,015 33,475 Payable ounces of silver equivalent sold1 D 1,352,522 1,335,602 2,711,988 2,621,212 Cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold2,3 ($/oz) =C/D 14.76 13.14 14.02 12.77 Mining cost per tonne 47.78 40.27 45.53 37.40 Milling cost per tonne 14.98 14.96 15.31 16.00 Indirect cost per tonne 30.75 29.51 30.10 30.04 Community relations cost per tonne 0.85 1.02 0.73 0.74 Distribution cost per tonne 9.02 7.55 9.17 7.30 Production cash cost per tonne ($/t) 103.38 93.31 100.84 91.48 1 Silver equivalent sold for Q2 2023 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 0.0:1 (Q2 2022: 82.9:1), silver to lead ratio of 1:28.2 pounds (Q2 2022: 1:22.5), and silver to zinc ratio of 1:19.6 pounds (Q2 2022: 1:12.8). Silver equivalent sold for YTD 2023 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 81.3:1 (YTD 2022: 79.8:1), silver to lead ratio of 1:23.6 pounds (YTD 2022: 1:22.5), and silver to zinc ratio of 1:17.4 pounds (YTD 2022: 1:13.4). 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices

Reconciliation of all-in sustaining cash cost and all-in cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

San Jose Mine Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash cost applicable 21,367 22,414 43,561 41,870 Cost of sales-right of use (193 ) - (326 ) - Royalties and mining taxes 1,040 1,349 2,297 2,741 Workers' participation (333 ) 212 (312 ) 1,121 General and administrative expenses (operations) 1,722 1,649 3,524 3,239 Stand-by costs 4,084 - 4,084 - Adjusted operating cash cost 27,687 25,624 52,828 48,971 Care and maintenance costs (impact of COVID-19) - (2 ) - - Sustaining leases 214 149 376 306 Sustaining capital expenditures3 3,593 4,051 7,366 7,626 Brownfields exploration expenditures3 788 1,568 1,875 3,097 All-in sustaining cash cost 32,282 31,390 62,445 60,000 Non-sustaining capital expenditures3 524 454 793 869 All-in cash cost 32,806 31,844 63,238 60,869 Payable ounces of silver equivalent sold1 1,341,320 2,037,238 3,284,402 3,905,109 All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold2 24.07 15.41 19.01 15.36 All-in cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold2 24.46 15.63 19.25 15.59 1 Silver equivalent sold for Q2 2023 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 81.9:1 (Q2 2022: 83.0:1). Silver equivalent sold for YTD 2023 is calculated using silver to gold ratio of 83.1:1 (YTD 2022: 80.1:1) 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold and silver. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices 3 Presented on a cash basis

Caylloma Mine Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash cost applicable 19,960 17,548 38,015 33,475 Cost of sales-right of use (568 ) - (1,130 ) - Royalties and mining taxes 519 221 685 468 Workers' participation 501 380 1,018 1,085 General and administrative expenses (operations) 1,290 1,187 2,434 2,245 Adjusted operating cash cost 21,702 19,336 41,022 37,273 Sustaining leases 957 956 1,813 1,664 Sustaining capital expenditures3 2,943 3,793 5,753 7,742 Brownfields exploration expenditures3 336 207 540 531 All-in sustaining cash cost 25,938 24,292 49,128 47,210 All-in cash cost 25,938 24,292 49,128 47,210 Payable ounces of silver equivalent sold1 1,352,522 1,335,602 2,711,988 2,621,212 All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold2 19.18 18.19 18.12 18.01 All-in cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold2 19.18 18.19 18.12 18.01 1 Silver equivalent sold for Q2 2023 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 0.0:1 (Q2 2022: 82.9:1), silver to lead ratio of 1:28.2 pounds (Q2 2022: 1:22.5), and silver to zinc ratio of 1:19.6 pounds (Q2 2022: 1:12.8). Silver equivalent sold for YTD 2023 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 81.3:1 (YTD 2022: 79.8:1), silver to lead ratio of 1:23.6 pounds (YTD 2022: 1:22.5), and silver to zinc ratio of 1:17.4 pounds (YTD 2022: 1:13.4). 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices 3 Presented on a cash basis

Additional information regarding the Company's financial results and activities underway are available in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and accompanying Q2 2023 MD&A, which are available for download on the Company's website, www.fortunasilver.com , on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar .

