

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.1 percent on month in July, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the upwardly revised 0.1 percent decline in June (originally -0.2 percent).



On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 3.6 percent, topping forecasts for 3.5 percent and down from the upwardly revised 4.3 percent increase in the previous month (originally 4.1 percent).



Export prices were down 0.1 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices sank 0.4 percent on month and 15.6 percent on year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken