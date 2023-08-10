New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2023) - Global Recognition Awards (GRA) is delighted to announce that Metalavie, a pioneering firm in the metal installation industry, has been honored with the highly acclaimed 2023 Global Recognition Award. The award acknowledges Metalavie's achievements, practices, and commitment to integrity and respect within the industry.

Metalavie

Alex Sterling, a spokesperson for Global Recognition Awards, has highlighted that the primary factor influencing their choice was Metalavie's financial growth. "Recording an annual revenue of over 1.98 million last year, Metalavie has shown consistent and remarkable growth," Sterling comments. The company registered a 33% increase in its revenue, significantly attributed to its successful broadening operations in the expansive province of Quebec.

Moreover, the company's dedication to equitable remuneration and the provision of optimal work conditions for its sales team and installers is a noteworthy trait that played a role in its receipt of the 2023 Global Recognition Award. "Through its humane employee treatment strategy, Metalavie has witnessed substantial growth in just three years," adds Sterling.

Metalavie's innovative adoption of remote technologies, such as drones, has notably enhanced operational efficiency, demonstrating their admirable acumen in harnessing technology for business expansion.

Metalavie is the sole distributor and installer of this superior product in the province of Quebec. The firm has been publicly recognized on TVA's 'Histoire de Succès' and profiled in 'La Maison Du Vingtieme Siècle' magazine.

