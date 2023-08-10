Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Der große Turnaroundkandidat: Rund 1.000 % bis zum ATH
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W60Y | ISIN: NL0010583399 | Ticker-Symbol: CSUA
Tradegate
09.08.23
15:19 Uhr
21,520 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
CORBION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORBION NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,42021,64007:22
21,44021,60009.08.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.08.2023 | 07:10
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Corbion first half-year 2023 results

Corbion, the Amsterdam-listed sustainable ingredients company that champions preservation through application of science, today publishes its results for the first half ending 30 June 2023.

Key highlights first half 2023:

  • Sales € 738.0 million; an increase of 7.4%, of which organic 6.7%
  • Adjusted EBITDA € 96.8 million; an increase of 7.7%, of which organic 13.3%
  • Operating profit € 53.6 million; a decline of 9.3% due to last year's book profit of € 9.3 million related to the sale of a US warehouse. Organic growth of 12.1%
  • Core Sales: organic growth 7.9%
    • higher prices more than offsetting decline in volume/mix
    • Algae Ingredients: strong volume/mix growth of +69.3%, launch in human nutrition
    • Biomedical breakthrough: FDA approval for new drug delivery product
    • PLA market showing early signs of recovery
    • Vinegar plant acquisition: insource vinegar production
  • Core Adjusted EBITDA: organic growth 15.7%
  • Free Cash Flow € -37.4 million (H1 2022: € -68.6 million); positive Free Cash Flow in Q2
  • Covenant net debt/covenant EBITDA at half year end was 3.4x (H1 2022: 3.3x)


€ million		H1 2023H1 2022Total growth Organic growth
Sales738.0687.47.4% 6.7%
Adjusted EBITDA96.889.97.7% 13.3%
Adjusted EBITDA margin13.1%13.1%
Operating profit53.659.1-9.3% 12.1%
Core activities
Sales641.7591.78.5% 7.9%
Adjusted EBITDA82.275.68.7% 15.7%
Adjusted EBITDA margin12.8%12.8%

Commenting on today's results, Olivier Rigaud, CEO, stated:

"We delivered a solid performance in the first half of 2023 demonstrating the underlying strength and resilience of our business. Despite a particularly challenging operating environment, we have delivered growth in both Sales and Adjusted EBITDA. Whilst we remain confident in our longer-term outlook, we anticipate the challenging operating environment to persist through the second half of this year.

In Sustainable Food Solutions, growth was driven by pricing whilst experiencing volume reduction due to customer destocking and softer consumer markets. We continue to see a strong innovation pipeline and are making good progress on our expansion plans in product/market adjacencies to contribute to growth in the second half of 2023. In Lactic Acid & Specialties, we see a continuation in the temporary slowdown in some markets, with some early signs of recovery for our PLA business. Our biomedical business continues to perform well. The Algae Ingredients business delivered excellent volume/mix growth in aquaculture and created an extended portfolio and pipeline for petfood and human nutrition markets.

We anticipate a positive free cash flow in H2 2023 following relaxation in input costs, operational efficiencies, further working capital optimization and our capital discipline. Furthermore, the divestment process of our emulsifiers business is continuing to progress and we anticipate concluding a transaction within this year."

Attachment

  • 20230810 Corbion 2Q23 press release ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fca50ddc-658b-4fd1-8cec-ce7982eb71ce)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.