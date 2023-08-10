Anzeige
Bellevue Asset Management AG: Healthcare - a buying opportunity for contrarian investors

DJ Bellevue Asset Management AG: Healthcare - a buying opportunity for contrarian investors 

Bellevue Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Market Report 
Bellevue Asset Management AG: Healthcare - a buying opportunity for contrarian investors 
2023-08-10 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Media release of August 10, 2023 
Healthcare - a buying opportunity for contrarian investors 
With the coronavirus pandemic behind us, the healthcare sector has fallen off many investors' radar screens. "Unjustly 
so, in view of the quickening pace of medical progress in many therapeutic areas," says Dr. Cyrill Zimmermann, Head of 
Healthcare Funds & Mandates at Bellevue Asset Management. 
2023 has been a disappointing year for investors in healthcare equities. The MSCI World Healthcare Index, the 
bellwether equity index for the healthcare industry, is hardly any higher now than it was at the beginning of the year. 
Meanwhile the S&P 500 has gained 17% year-to-date. Although that gain has largely been fueled by the sizzling 
performance of seven giant tech stocks, it can't be denied that most investors are sticking to the sidelines when it 
comes investing in the healthcare space. 
We believe there are two reasons why so many investors have decided to stay away from healthcare stocks: Central-bank 
rate hikes in response to rampant inflation have had the greatest impact on the valuations of companies that are not 
yet generating a steady flow of income and that are dependent on external financing to stay in business. These are 
often biotechnology companies and firms that are developing tech-related applications such as sensors or measuring 
devices for digital health solutions. Mega caps in the pharmaceutical space, true to their defensive reputation, have 
been affected less by the aforementioned developments. The other reason is psychological in nature. The big 
breakthrough that was achieved with the development of COVID-19 vaccines increased public awareness of how a new 
therapeutic approach can play a critical role in overcoming problems that affect society as a whole. The flip side of 
the coin is that as the coronavirus pandemic faded in the rear-view mirror, investors turned away from the sector in 
droves. 
Artificial intelligence is a theme that has attracted plenty of interest from investors lately. AI also happens to be 
an increasingly important tool in drug discovery and development processes, and in the medical technology industry. The 
healthcare sector's increasingly impressive innovation power has attracted far fewer headlines, but it is equal in 
significance. This is evident, for example, in drug development processes. In the United States, which remains the 
world's largest market for healthcare, there have been 29 new drug approvals so far this year to the beginning of 
August. The chances are good, then, that more than 40 novel drugs will be granted marketing approval from the FDA in 
2023, as in most years. Recent developments in the therapeutic areas of diabetes, cancer and Alzheimer's are 
particularly promising. 
Alarming increase in the number of people with diabetes 
Many of today's novel therapeutic approaches are targeting common diseases that are increasing in prevalence globally. 
Diabetes is an immense economic burden in the face of spiraling healthcare costs. The numbers speak for themselves: 
There are 500 million people living with diabetes worldwide, and not only in Western industrialized nations but 
increasingly in newly industrialized countries such as China, India and Saudi Arabia, a country where one in three 
adults has diabetes. The global cost of diabetes now stands at USD 1 trn, which corresponds to some 10% of global 
annual healthcare expenditures. And this astronomical sum does not even take the typical comorbidities and 
complications associated with diabetes such as heart attacks, strokes, renal failure and vision loss into account. The 
more than 300% increase in the economic burden over the last 15 years is alarming. It goes without saying that the 
market for medical devices that monitor and regulate blood sugar levels and insulin intake with increasing precision is 
huge and growing fast. Glucose monitoring devices have been developed that can send information via sensors in the skin 
to a receiver every five minutes and use algorithms to calculate the exact amount of insulin that must be delivered by 
an integrated insulin pump. New drugs are also available for patients with diabetes and obesity that should make 
diabetes an increasingly manageable condition. 
Obesity is one of the main causes of diabetes. 13% of the US population had a body mass index of more than 30 in 1980. 
By 2020, this percentage had risen to 42%. On the medicine front, we are currently witnessing some very exciting 
developments. First and foremost, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have developed medicines that - in simple terms - reduce 
feelings of hunger and help patients lose 15% to 20% of their body weight after a few months of treatment. The market 
potential is correspondingly huge - global sales in 2030 are expected to total USD 44 bn. 
Taking the fight against cancer to a new level 
The second major global therapeutic area is oncology. Twenty million new cases of cancer are diagnosed worldwide every 
year. The national cost of cancer care in the US alone amounts to USD 200 bn. Instead of chemotherapy, novel approaches 
are being pursued, such as antibodies that attack tumors on two different fronts, or new types of immunotherapies that 
are designed to activate the body's own immune system to make it better and faster at identifying and eliminating tumor 
cells. Lung cancer and colorectal cancer are two types of cancer whose prevalence is on the rise worldwide due to poor 
diet and cigarette smoking. In addition to new drugs, an increasing number of cancer diagnostic methods have entered 
the market that are able detect the development of cancer at an early stage. 
Encouraging developments in Alzheimer's research 
The third major challenge is the growing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases as a result of global demographic 
aging. Alzheimer's disease, by far the most common form of dementia, figures most prominently here. After decades of 
clinical failures in Alzheimer's research, regulators approved Leqembi, a drug developed by Biogen/Eisai that is a 
disease-modifying therapy that effectively slows the progression of the disease. In clinical testing it delayed disease 
progression by nearly three years on average and it slowed the rate of cognitive decline by 27% compared with placebo. 
A drug from rival Eli Lilly is now being reviewed by the FDA too. These initial breakthroughs will likely unlock even 
more spending on Alzheimer's research worldwide in the coming years. 
Healthcare stocks attractively valued 
A quick glance at the valuation multiples for the MSCI World and for the healthcare sector (MSCI World Healthcare) 
reveals that the price/earnings ratios for both indexes are about the same, around 17 times forward earnings. Looking 
at profit growth rates, though, the comparison shifts in favor of healthcare. The price/earnings to growth ratio (PEG) 
of 1.9 for the healthcare sector is much more attractive than the total market's PEG of 2.6. Biotech stocks look 
particularly cheap with a P/E ratio of 14 and a PEG of 1.1. Investors with a countercyclical approach can now buy the 
sector at historically low valuations. Its full return potential will be unlocked once the broader investment 
community, attracted by the flashing momentum indicators, discovers the healthcare sector again. 
Author: Dr. Cyrill Zimmermann 
Dr. Cyrill Zimmermann is Head of Healthcare Funds & Mandates and a member of the Executive Board of Bellevue Asset 
Management. He founded Adamant Biomedical Investments in 2001 and was the investment boutique's CEO until its 
acquisition by Bellevue in 2014. Cyrill Zimmermann holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Zurich. 
 
Contact 
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16 / P.O. Box, CH-8700 Küsnacht/Zurich, 
Tanja Chicherio, tel. +41 44 267 67 09, tch@bellevue.ch 
www.bellevue.ch 
Bellevue - Excellence in Specialty Investments 
Bellevue is a specialized asset manager listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with core competencies covering healthcare 
strategies, entrepreneur strategies, alternative and traditional investment strategies. Established in 1993, Bellevue, 
a House of Investment Ideas staffed by 100 professionals, generates attractive investment returns and creates value 
added for clients and shareholders alike. Bellevue managed assets of CHF 8.1 bn at the end of June 2023. 
 
Disclaimer: This document is neither directed to, nor intended for distribution or use by, any person or entity who is 
a citizen or resident of any locality, state, country or jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, 
availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation. The information and data presented in this document are not 
to be considered as an offer to buy or sell or an invitation to subscribe any securities or financial instruments. The 
information, opinions and estimates contained in this document reflect a judgment at the original date of release and 
are subject to change without notice. Liability for the accuracy or completeness of all information in this document is 
expressly disclaimed. This information does not take into account the specific or future investment objectives, the 
financial or tax situation or the particular needs of any specific recipient This document does not constitute 
independent investment research. Interested investors should always seek professional advice before making an 
investment decision. The information in this document is provided without any guarantees or warranties, for information 
purposes only, and is intended only for the personal use of the recipient. Every investment involves some risk, 
especially with regard to of fluctuations in value and return. Investments in foreign currency involve the additional

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2023 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

