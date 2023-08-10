

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Braking systems maker Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY.PK) Thursday reported earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT of 399 million euros for the second quarter, higher than 343 million euros in the comparable period last year, driven by revenue growth on strong customer demand across all regions.



Earnings per share increased 6.3% to 1.51 euros from 1.42 euros in the previous year.



Revenue for the period grew 15% to 3.917 billion euros from 3.406 billion euros a year ago.



Looking forward, the company has raised its full-year revenue outlook to 7.5 billion euros- 7.8 billion euros from 7.3 billion euros- 7.7 billion euros guided earlier.



