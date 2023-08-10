

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Allianz SE (ALIZY), a German financial services provider, reported that its second quarter net income attributable to shareholders rose to 2.34 billion euros from 1.98 billion euros in the same quarter last year.



Operating profit for the quarter increased 7.1 percent to 3.8 billion euros from the prior year, due to a higher result of US operations in the Life/Health business segment, and a stronger insurance service result in the Property-Casualty business segment. This was partly offset by the Asset Management business segment due to lower AuM-driven revenues.



Shareholders' core net income increased to 2.52 billion euros from the prior year's 2.05 billion euros, due to a higher operating profit. Core earnings per share were 5.97 euros up from 4.75 euros in the prior year.



Total business volume for the second quarter rose by 5.9 percent to 39.6 billion euros, driven by the Property-Casualty business segment which benefited from higher prices and volumes while the growth of the Life/Health business segment was primarily linked to strong single-premium volumes in the US. This growth was partially offset by a decrease in AuM-driven revenues in our Asset Management business segment.



The company still expects full-year 2023 operating profit to be 14.2 billion euros, plus or minus 1 billion euros.



